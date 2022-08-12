ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Arizona’s disabled community faces unique challenges on their way to the ballot box

Stephen and Mary Beth Wagner have always found themselves moving to a new place just before an election, making it difficult for them to get registered in time to vote.  But that’s hardly the only barrier the couple have faced: They are both visually impaired, and navigating Arizona’s voter registration system online and getting to […] The post Arizona’s disabled community faces unique challenges on their way to the ballot box appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Signs, Signs, Everywhere There’s Signs…Still

Political street signs are one of the most prevalent forms of political advertising, and simultaneously one of the most obnoxious. For half a year every high-traffic corner in the county turns into an arms race to see who can get the best placement, and as a result as many as a dozen signs crowd out every free square foot of space.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Dominium Opponents to ‘Pack’ Surprise Meeting

Members of Voice of Surprise, a “resident group” opposing developer Dominium Management’s proposal for an affordable multifamily/senior living/retail and self-storage mixed-use master plan in Surprise, have announced plans to pack the upcoming August 16th City Council meeting to discuss the preliminary development plan. Unofficial group spokesperson Quintus...
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
East Valley Tribune

Controversy surrounds councilman’s alleged sign stealing

A sitting Gilbert councilman who lost the primary election is facing an accusation that he tried to pilfer campaign signs urging voters to reject him. Councilman Scott September, who was appointed to his seat in 2020, said he could not comment because of an active police investigation into the allegation.
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mccoy
gilbertsunnews.com

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
KGUN 9

Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix City Council#Attorneys#Politics Local#Election Local#Ahwatukee#The Arizona Supreme Court#Maricopa Superior Court
allaboutarizonanews.com

Eegee’s Looking to Expand to Peoria

The much anticipated and continued expansion of Eegee’s across Phoenix metro may becoming a reality. The Tucson-based chain has recently opened a few locations in Phoenix and the east valley. The popular sub sandwich and tasty chain may be looking to expand to the west valley. Reports show that...
PHOENIX, AZ
cookfortoday

Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.

There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
PHOENIX, AZ
Trending on Reddit

Phoenix police ranks #1 in deadly use of force compared to other major departments

Phoenix PD pulled me over when I was two months post partum and a hot mess. I was exhausted and I was about to miss my exit. I pulled over immediately. I opened my two front windows. I put my hands on the steering wheel. He screamed at me to open all the windows. But I couldn't hear him because there was so much traffic. He pulled his gun and approached my vehicle. At this point I'm terrified. He comes closer screaming "lower all your windows right now!!". I finally heard him and rolled them all down. He came to the passenger side and yelled at me about following his instructions. I told him I wasn't able to hear him because he was so far away and there was traffic. He aggressively asked when was the last time I had been arrested. I said I never had been. He asked again what I had last been arrested for. I said absolutely nothing? He asked who's car I was driving. It was my husband's car. He asked where I was coming from. He asked where I was going. He got my info and left. He came back and yelled at me about speeding, changing lanes too quickly and following to closely. I apologized and said that I was tired and distracted because my GPS volume was down and I almost missed my exit. He proceeded to tell me using a GPS while driving was another ticket! At this point I was sobbing. He wrote me four tickets. He said he could have taken me to jail because I was driving criminally. I've only ever had two traffic tickets in my life so I was confused about the entire situation. He specifically asked me, "you know I could take you to jail right now, right?". He waited for me to verbally say yes. I cried on the side of the road for almost an hour. I had never felt like I could have been shot before. Magically the fourth GPS ticket just disappeared? Not sure what happened. I wanted to go to court to fight it but it was too much. I remember feeling so vulnerable after having my baby. It was an awful experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
QSR Web

White Castle to expand Arizona footprint

White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy