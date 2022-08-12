Phoenix PD pulled me over when I was two months post partum and a hot mess. I was exhausted and I was about to miss my exit. I pulled over immediately. I opened my two front windows. I put my hands on the steering wheel. He screamed at me to open all the windows. But I couldn't hear him because there was so much traffic. He pulled his gun and approached my vehicle. At this point I'm terrified. He comes closer screaming "lower all your windows right now!!". I finally heard him and rolled them all down. He came to the passenger side and yelled at me about following his instructions. I told him I wasn't able to hear him because he was so far away and there was traffic. He aggressively asked when was the last time I had been arrested. I said I never had been. He asked again what I had last been arrested for. I said absolutely nothing? He asked who's car I was driving. It was my husband's car. He asked where I was coming from. He asked where I was going. He got my info and left. He came back and yelled at me about speeding, changing lanes too quickly and following to closely. I apologized and said that I was tired and distracted because my GPS volume was down and I almost missed my exit. He proceeded to tell me using a GPS while driving was another ticket! At this point I was sobbing. He wrote me four tickets. He said he could have taken me to jail because I was driving criminally. I've only ever had two traffic tickets in my life so I was confused about the entire situation. He specifically asked me, "you know I could take you to jail right now, right?". He waited for me to verbally say yes. I cried on the side of the road for almost an hour. I had never felt like I could have been shot before. Magically the fourth GPS ticket just disappeared? Not sure what happened. I wanted to go to court to fight it but it was too much. I remember feeling so vulnerable after having my baby. It was an awful experience.

