Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona’s disabled community faces unique challenges on their way to the ballot box
Stephen and Mary Beth Wagner have always found themselves moving to a new place just before an election, making it difficult for them to get registered in time to vote. But that’s hardly the only barrier the couple have faced: They are both visually impaired, and navigating Arizona’s voter registration system online and getting to […] The post Arizona’s disabled community faces unique challenges on their way to the ballot box appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Signs, Signs, Everywhere There’s Signs…Still
Political street signs are one of the most prevalent forms of political advertising, and simultaneously one of the most obnoxious. For half a year every high-traffic corner in the county turns into an arms race to see who can get the best placement, and as a result as many as a dozen signs crowd out every free square foot of space.
kjzz.org
Lake, Finchem should be fined for frivolous lawsuits, attorney for Maricopa County supervisors says
An attorney for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says the lawsuit filed by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem contains blatantly false claims. Emily Crager says the lawsuit violates a prohibition on frivolous lawsuits and that the two conservatives should be fined. Lake and...
azbex.com
Dominium Opponents to ‘Pack’ Surprise Meeting
Members of Voice of Surprise, a “resident group” opposing developer Dominium Management’s proposal for an affordable multifamily/senior living/retail and self-storage mixed-use master plan in Surprise, have announced plans to pack the upcoming August 16th City Council meeting to discuss the preliminary development plan. Unofficial group spokesperson Quintus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kari Lake, Election Denier And Arizona GOP Candidate, Says Trump, DeSantis Have 'BDE'
Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, has Trump's support and has amplified his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud.
East Valley Tribune
Controversy surrounds councilman’s alleged sign stealing
A sitting Gilbert councilman who lost the primary election is facing an accusation that he tried to pilfer campaign signs urging voters to reject him. Councilman Scott September, who was appointed to his seat in 2020, said he could not comment because of an active police investigation into the allegation.
ABC 15 News
Letter calls for integrity review of Phoenix police’s use of secret messaging app
PHOENIX — A government transparency watchdog group is asking for a new integrity investigation of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her use of a secret messaging app called Signal. Last week, ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing exposed concerns that Chief Williams and other top police officials had accounts on...
kjzz.org
Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment
Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
gilbertsunnews.com
Crowd of citizens berates Town Council
Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
KGUN 9
Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
LIVE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaking At “Unite & Win” Rally In Arizona
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline a rally for candidates endorsed by former president Donald Trump in Arizona on Sunday. “Unite and Win” rally is taking place in downtown Phoenix, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point Action, announced in a tweet last Monday. DeSantis headlining a series
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Eegee’s Looking to Expand to Peoria
The much anticipated and continued expansion of Eegee’s across Phoenix metro may becoming a reality. The Tucson-based chain has recently opened a few locations in Phoenix and the east valley. The popular sub sandwich and tasty chain may be looking to expand to the west valley. Reports show that...
Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.
There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
Phoenix police ranks #1 in deadly use of force compared to other major departments
Phoenix PD pulled me over when I was two months post partum and a hot mess. I was exhausted and I was about to miss my exit. I pulled over immediately. I opened my two front windows. I put my hands on the steering wheel. He screamed at me to open all the windows. But I couldn't hear him because there was so much traffic. He pulled his gun and approached my vehicle. At this point I'm terrified. He comes closer screaming "lower all your windows right now!!". I finally heard him and rolled them all down. He came to the passenger side and yelled at me about following his instructions. I told him I wasn't able to hear him because he was so far away and there was traffic. He aggressively asked when was the last time I had been arrested. I said I never had been. He asked again what I had last been arrested for. I said absolutely nothing? He asked who's car I was driving. It was my husband's car. He asked where I was coming from. He asked where I was going. He got my info and left. He came back and yelled at me about speeding, changing lanes too quickly and following to closely. I apologized and said that I was tired and distracted because my GPS volume was down and I almost missed my exit. He proceeded to tell me using a GPS while driving was another ticket! At this point I was sobbing. He wrote me four tickets. He said he could have taken me to jail because I was driving criminally. I've only ever had two traffic tickets in my life so I was confused about the entire situation. He specifically asked me, "you know I could take you to jail right now, right?". He waited for me to verbally say yes. I cried on the side of the road for almost an hour. I had never felt like I could have been shot before. Magically the fourth GPS ticket just disappeared? Not sure what happened. I wanted to go to court to fight it but it was too much. I remember feeling so vulnerable after having my baby. It was an awful experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
Phoenix New Times
ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe
As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
QSR Web
White Castle to expand Arizona footprint
White Castle plans to open a second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023 and will create 60 jobs, according to a press release. "We're really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the...
Comments / 0