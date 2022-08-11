ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn.edu

Residence Life

Living on campus at Carson-Newman is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Faith-fueled community is the foundation of living on campus, and residence halls don’t just provide housing. This is where you’ll forge friendships that last a lifetime—friendships where you can share and grow your faith and while encouraging other Christ-followers.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

First fundraiser held for new Halls Community Schools Foundation

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — The first week of school in Knox County is in the books, and Friday hundreds were out celebrating in Halls. It was all a part of the inaugural Halls Community Back to School Kickoff. “The vibe this week, the enthusiasm, the feeling, the spirit, the...
HALLS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Jefferson City, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Carpenter
utc.edu

UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network

It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carson Newman University#College
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
LENOIR CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
seniorsmatter.com

Elder Care Attorneys in Knoxville

Some of us understand what elder abuse is but assume that it could never happen to someone we care about. After all, we believe that the seniors in our lives would speak up if somebody wronged them, or we would pick up on it ourselves. Sadly, that doesn’t always happen. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), half of the seniors with dementia have experienced some form of abuse or neglect. Lonely seniors may trust scammers so that they have somebody to talk to, while caregivers and even family members can abuse a senior’s trust.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church

On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
KINGSTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy