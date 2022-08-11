Read full article on original website
Walk with a purpose: tradition welcomes new students into c-N community
It’s a Carson-Newman University tradition that can be measured in some 450 steps. Less than a quarter of a mile. But what takes place within a six-minute walk, is remembered by families long after it’s over. Saturday, Aug. 13, was no different, as new families learned about the event firsthand.
Residence Life
Living on campus at Carson-Newman is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Faith-fueled community is the foundation of living on campus, and residence halls don’t just provide housing. This is where you’ll forge friendships that last a lifetime—friendships where you can share and grow your faith and while encouraging other Christ-followers.
First fundraiser held for new Halls Community Schools Foundation
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — The first week of school in Knox County is in the books, and Friday hundreds were out celebrating in Halls. It was all a part of the inaugural Halls Community Back to School Kickoff. “The vibe this week, the enthusiasm, the feeling, the spirit, the...
Karns High School on apparent lockdown, helicopter circling school
I have three kids in that high school. They are reporting it was a medium lockdown and it's over. Hmmm, I live in Karns. Keep us updated. Update: my kid says they have been told school is on lockdown due to a student related health issue. Doesn't explain the helicopter.
University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomes more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 6,300 new students will be making the University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville their new home starting this week. Some are looking forward to getting to know Knoxville better, like Isabella Wade, who is moving to the city from Memphis. "It just feels like home,"...
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
Elder Care Attorneys in Knoxville
Some of us understand what elder abuse is but assume that it could never happen to someone we care about. After all, we believe that the seniors in our lives would speak up if somebody wronged them, or we would pick up on it ourselves. Sadly, that doesn’t always happen. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), half of the seniors with dementia have experienced some form of abuse or neglect. Lonely seniors may trust scammers so that they have somebody to talk to, while caregivers and even family members can abuse a senior’s trust.
Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church
On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
