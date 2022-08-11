Vada Gray Boger Beck, 97, of Salisbury, formerly of Mocksville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at her home. She was born July 31, 1925 in Davie County to the late Burley Alvin and Louise Potts Boger. Vada graduated from Mocksville High School in 1942, and Draughn Business College in Winston-Salem. After college, she worked for Wachovia Bank & Trust in Winston.

