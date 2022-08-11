ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Eugene Lanier Boger

Mr. Eugene Lanier Boger, 85, of Mock Place, Mocksville, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home. He was born on Sept. 11, 1936 in Davie County to the late Evelyn Lula Wall Boger. Mr. Boger was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He loved tinkering and fixing things...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Vada Gray Boger Beck

Vada Gray Boger Beck, 97, of Salisbury, formerly of Mocksville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at her home. She was born July 31, 1925 in Davie County to the late Burley Alvin and Louise Potts Boger. Vada graduated from Mocksville High School in 1942, and Draughn Business College in Winston-Salem. After college, she worked for Wachovia Bank & Trust in Winston.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy