Expanded health services to be offered on campus to QACPS students this fall

CENTREVILLE — School Based Health Centers (SBHC) will be open to all students returning to school this fall. This year, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be expanding the services of centers to provide a wide range of health care services such as flu vaccinations, cultures for strep throat, well-visits, sports physicals, COVID-19 symptoms and testing, medication refills, minor injuries, asthma and breathing problems, among other complaints that are commonly received throughout the school year.

The establishment of care with service provider Choptank Community Health started in the fall of 2021 to deliver dental services to three of the four Queen Anne’s County Title 1 schools, Church Hill Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary and Sudlersville Middle schools. These schools will also be the first to utilize the expanded services.