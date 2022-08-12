ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Expanded health services to be offered on campus to QACPS students this fall

By By MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slhGj_0hERhbNt00

CENTREVILLE — School Based Health Centers (SBHC) will be open to all students returning to school this fall. This year, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be expanding the services of centers to provide a wide range of health care services such as flu vaccinations, cultures for strep throat, well-visits, sports physicals, COVID-19 symptoms and testing, medication refills, minor injuries, asthma and breathing problems, among other complaints that are commonly received throughout the school year.

The establishment of care with service provider Choptank Community Health started in the fall of 2021 to deliver dental services to three of the four Queen Anne’s County Title 1 schools, Church Hill Elementary, Sudlersville Elementary and Sudlersville Middle schools. These schools will also be the first to utilize the expanded services.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Harford County Schools Reveal Safety, Security Data

(TNS) — Harford County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on safety and security on Wednesday to discuss the school system's plans for the upcoming school year and to hear from concerned parents and residents. Harford County Public Schools Parent Academy and the HCPS Office of Safety...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
City
Church Hill, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required

Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Freedom Federal Credit Union selects eight Baltimore County, Harford County educators as 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients

JOPPA. MD—At a reception held at Mountain Branch in Joppa on Thursday, August 5, 2022, Freedom Federal Credit Union honored Dr. Stacey Durkovicˈ and Jeanne Mackowiak, as the grand prize award recipients of the Credit Union’s 2022 Golden Apple Annual Educator Award grant competition. Thanks to Freedom’s recent expansion from Harford County into Baltimore County, the Credit Union doubled grant awards from four total awards to eight, four awards in each county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qacps#Choptank Community Health
Wbaltv.com

'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator

Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

'Hazardous Incident' Reported At Johns Hopkins University

A "hazardous incident" that was reported at Johns Hopkins University was reportedly a false alarm, officials say. Firefighters responded to the scene at 100 W. University Parkway around 9:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Firefighter's Union. The false alarm was determined to be over an envelope filled with sand, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Tax Free Week Returns

Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
221
Followers
438
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy