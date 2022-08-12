Stevensville Sr. Olympian qualifies for National Games

LANDOVER — Stevensville’s own, Senior Olympian Mrs. Wally Dashiell competed Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 95 to 99-year-old division of the Maryland Senior Olympics, held at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, qualifying for the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next June. She did so by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw in her age group. Dashiell have been competing in the Sr. Olympics since she was in her 60s, first starting out as a competitive swimmer, but transitioned to track and field events, saying, “I felt bored just swimming. There were more events in track and field!”

Today, she holds nearly 20 senior state track and field records. Some go back as far as the 1980s, when she was in her 70s. Recently reminded of the records she recorded when in her 70s, she quipped, “Was I ever 70-years old?”.