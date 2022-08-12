ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Stevensville Sr. Olympian qualifies for National Games

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NptA1_0hERhaVA00

LANDOVER — Stevensville’s own, Senior Olympian Mrs. Wally Dashiell competed Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 95 to 99-year-old division of the Maryland Senior Olympics, held at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, qualifying for the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next June. She did so by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw in her age group. Dashiell have been competing in the Sr. Olympics since she was in her 60s, first starting out as a competitive swimmer, but transitioned to track and field events, saying, “I felt bored just swimming. There were more events in track and field!”

Today, she holds nearly 20 senior state track and field records. Some go back as far as the 1980s, when she was in her 70s. Recently reminded of the records she recorded when in her 70s, she quipped, “Was I ever 70-years old?”.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Delmar Little League Advances to World Series

GREENVILLE, Nc- Delmar Little League wins 2-0 over Asia Pacific in Game 3. Next stop is the World Series Semi-Final which airs on ESPN at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. Macy Rickards was sensational once again, leading Delmar with 13 strikeouts and 0 hits allowed. She moves to 3-0...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Landover, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Stevensville, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wally Dashiell
CBS Baltimore

Maryland brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood.The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.It doesn't stop there, though, because both work at the same place, the North East Barrack. Making their situation rarer still (and possibly unique): the Hughes Brothers have served on the same road patrol crew since June.MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, isn't sure if two...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wet & cool Monday

BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend.  And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!  
northernvirginiamag.com

An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland

Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
FROSTBURG, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Senior Olympics#Stevensville Sr#National Games
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Daily Voice

'Hazardous Incident' Reported At Johns Hopkins University

A "hazardous incident" that was reported at Johns Hopkins University was reportedly a false alarm, officials say. Firefighters responded to the scene at 100 W. University Parkway around 9:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Firefighter's Union. The false alarm was determined to be over an envelope filled with sand, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
221
Followers
438
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy