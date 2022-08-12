Dr. Toughlove’s Book Club

Join Carol Franks-Randall, EdD retired educator, children’s book author and podcast host, living in Centreville, each month as she writes children’s book reviews as Dr. Toughlove, one of the protagonists in her first book, “Jamal and Me.” Check out her website at https://carolfranksrandall.com .

Since students and teachers will be returning to school at the end of August, Dr. Toughlove thought it would be the perfect time to review the book “The Teacher from the Black Lagoon” written by Mike Thaler and illustrated by Jared Lee. Mike Thaler has written over 50 books and according to his website, has been called “The Court Jester of Children’s Literature.” Jared Lee’s colorful illustrations serve to enhance Thaler’s words in highly humorous ways.