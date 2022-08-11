Read full article on original website
LONDON — The perception that men typically die before women may just be a myth, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have found that men actually have a good chance of outliving women — especially if they’re married or went to college.
Since women have raised their dating standards and are sticking to their boundaries more than ever, straight men have less opportunities to secure romantic connections.
Anne Heche is no longer with us after she has been taken off life support. However, one of her dreams became a reality when she was able to donate organs to someone in need. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” the star’s rep told...
For the femmes in the chat, it’s no secret that social norms and patriarchal culture have made dating quite difficult. According to psychologist Greg Matos, these qualms are creating an unfortunate, new trend. People often reference older generations when discussing the perfect family dynamic. You know, the one where...
According to the authors of new research, their study is the first to use the ‘outsurvival statistic’ to quantify the probability of men living longer than women across multiple populations over time. Their analysis of hundreds of populations over 200 years showed that a fraction of men—between one...
Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
A national, Rutgers-led study examining the interplay between multiple forms of racism, emotional eating and physical and mental health in African Americans shows that some people who are Black engage in emotional eating as a response to discrimination and bigotry. The researchers who conducted the study said the association between...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Love grapes? You’ll love this study then. Snacking on grapes could potentially add up to five years to your life, research suggests. Scientists behind the study at Western New England University describe the results as “astonishing.”. Grapes are rich in chemicals that boost gut...
Curiosity in another person and in ourself lends itself to greater emotional intimacy. Studies have shown that lower curiosity and higher aggression were the strongest in new and ongoing intimate relationships. Highly curious people showed the greatest sensitivity in the interpersonal realm. Although research on the social consequences of curiosity...
ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
MONTREAL, Quebec — A virtual trip to a museum can help older people stay mentally and physically healthy, a new study suggests. Researchers in Canada say regular online visits reduce a senior’s risk for strokes, heart disease, cognitive decline, and even an early death. This is because such...
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
JERUSALEM — Is it possible to guess a person’s name based on his or her facial appearance alone? Not in the abstract, perhaps. But an Israeli study finds that when observers are given a person’s photograph and multiple choice name options, they choose the right name nearly 40% of the time, far above the 25% odds of a correct random guess!
GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Photo by Karolina Grabowska. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. It was a rainy day. Pete approached me in the cafe where I was writing. He told some jokes. I let him sit down. He was at least ten years younger than me. He confessed that he liked to date older women.
