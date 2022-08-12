ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21

Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT. The housing authority that manages Section 8...
Takeaways From Tallahassee — Tee Time In Tally

Tallahassee locals, including some closely involved in the Process, are teeing off a new youth development organization in the capital city. First Tee Tallahassee is the latest branch of First Tee, an organization that strives to enable children to build strong character to prepare them for life’s challenges. The team of leaders putting First Tee to Tallahassee include Founder and Chairman Chuck Urban, Executive Director Tracy Marple and Board Member Alia Faraj-Johnson — president and CEO of Alia Strategic Group.
Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family

Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.
David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad

The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
Bulb-outs and no on-street parking proposed for U.S. 19 North

Addition of bulb-outs and the elimination of parking spaces are among the changes that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing for the portion of U.S. 19 North within the city, as part of its scheduled resurfacing of the highway. City Clerk Emily Anderson in July made the Monticello...
Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
