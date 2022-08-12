DISTRICT PRESEASON POLLS: Windthorst remains favorite to win 7-2A Division II

The number of Class 2A district featuring teams from the TRN Sports coverage area doubled this season.

Nocona dropping from Class 3A to Class 2A along with Olney moving up to 2A’s larger division and Quanah getting pulled out west has splintered what had been two solid districts that held all our local teams in the classification.

It adds a lot more outlier teams for us to keep track of with three of the four 2A district we’re tracking housing just one local program.

But all’s fair in UIL realignment.

We’ve put together preseason polls for each of the four districts featuring our coverage area, including five players to watch and five vital games for each district.

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISON II POLL

There were 11 ballots cast by TRN Sports writers, local TV sports anchors and district coaches. Scoring was done in a 12-10-8-6-4-2-1 format.

1. Windthorst 126 (8)

Graduation is supposed to catch up to Class 2A programs eventually. But Chris Tackett and his coaching staff have established a perennial regional contender.

The Trojans got eight first-place votes and no one projected them lower than second.

That why, despite returning just four starters on each side of the ball, the Trojans remain the district favorite according to our pollsters.

There are certainly worthy contenders to push Windthorst, but clearly, we must see the kings knocked off the top of the mountain before we’ll project someone else to win this district.

2. Seymour 106 (3)

The Panthers are deemed the top contender to Windthorst, receiving three first-place votes. But they were also voted third on three ballots and fourth on one.

It’s easy to get on the Panthers’ bandwagon. Yes, coach Hugh Farmer is now in Bowie, but the program is in good hands with Dan Loyd. Seymour returns 21 lettermen, including 10 starters on each side of the ball from a team that went 7-5.

The Panthers have an electric offense that will put pressure on every opponent to keep pace. This is a team ready to make a lot of noise in the district and region.

3. Archer City 84

The Wildcats should not be discounted from the 7-2A Division II title race. They gave Windthorst all it could handle in a playoff game last season, although the Wildcats still haven’t beaten their Archer County rival since 2009.

Not everyone is buying Archer City as a contender. The Wildcats were left out of the playoffs on two ballots and pcked fourth on another.

This team has huge holes to fill, but there are impressive athletes to draw from that should make Bradan Ritchey’s inaugural season as a head coach much smoother.

4. Haskell 63

Former Petrolia coach Mitch McLemore took Haskell to the playoffs last season and has a team capable of repeating that effort despite playing in a tougher district.

Haskell returns 17 starters, including seven starters on each side of the ball.

The Indians were voted as high as second and as low as seventh by the pollsters. Seven of the 11 ballots had them in the playoffs.

5. Petrolia 58

Our voters felt like Petrolia lost too much with players like quarterback Cooper Watson and linebacker/tight end Quade West graduating.

But the Pirates have experience and athleticism to fill those two voids and should not be discounted from the postseason conversation. They’re going to be right in the thick of this hunt capable of knocking off one of the top three teams in the district.

The Pirates were voted either fourth or fifth on all 11 ballots.

6. Electra 21

There’s a considerable drop off in voting points from the top five to the bottom two teams in the district.

Electra has struggled with enrollment numbers and feature a very young team this season. The Tigers are switching to the wing-T offense they were once well known for, hoping to rediscover the success of the past. The scheme may also be the best option for the current group of players.

7. Munday 15

The Moguls have the lowest enrollment of any UIL team still playing 11-man football for the second year. They feature a new head coach with Webb Murphy taking over after being an assistant at Abilene Wylie.

It’s an uphill battle for a proud program that won its last state title just 10 years ago.

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION II BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Elijah Jackson, QB/RB/LB, Archer City – There’s plenty of hype surrounding Jackson, whose biggest impact came at linebacker with six sacks. Jackson also filled in at quarterback when starter Ty Bates was injured, rushing for 537 yards and nine TDs. Getting the ball in Jackson’s hands as often as possible will be a priority for first-year head coach Braden Ritchey.

Keegan Gilbreath, QB/DB, Seymour – Gilbreath was one of three Class 2A players in the state to total more than 4,000 total yards last season. His offensive role may extend past just playing quarterback, but make no mistake, this offense runs through him no matter where he lines up.

Logan Cope, QB, Windthorst – Quarterbacks who get multiple years starting in Windthorst’s system tend to produce at a high level. Not that Cope’s 2,193 yards and 22 TDs against just five interceptions as a junior is anything to shrug at.

Gage Bowers, WR/DB, Petrolia – Bowers was one of the area’s top playmakers, shifting to receiver from quarterback and catching 55 passes for 1,068 yards and 16 TDs.

David Charo, WR/DB, Seymour – Charo’s 98 receptions last season may be the most ever for a receiver from the TRN Sports coverage area. And he turned those catches into 1,456 yards and 19 TDs.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Seymour at Archer City (Sept. 30) – This is a huge district opener for two teams that believe it can win the 7-2A DII title.

Haskell at Petrolia (Sept. 30) – Haskell coach Mitch McLemore returns to Petrolia, visiting a program he rebuilt into a playoff contender and hired current Pirate head coach Byron West as his defensive coordinator.

Haskell at Archer City (Oct. 14) – Speaking of McLemore, he’s an Archer City native and highly thought of in the area. Not to mention, his Indians profile to be good enough to challenge the perceived top three in the district and throw a wrench in those expectations.

Archer City at Windthorst (Oct. 21) – Windthorst has won 13 straight against their county rival, but the Wildcats have been close to getting back on the winning side of this rivalry multiple times in the past three seasons. That includes a 42-40 loss to Windthorst in the third-ever playoff matchup between the two last season.Windthorst at Seymour (Oct. 28) – It’s possible the district title could come down to this game. Windthorst has had Seymour’s number for three straight seasons, with the last two meetings being lopsided in the Trojans’ favor. Does Seymour finally have the experience and depth to knock the Trojans from the top of the district pecking order?

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION I POLL

There were eight ballots cast by TRN Sports writers, local TV sports anchors and district coaches. Scoring was done in a 12-10-8-6-4-2-1 format.

1. Hawley 96 (8)

The Bearcats finished as state runner-ups last season after a somewhat surprising run to the 2A Division I championship game, falling to powerhouse Shiner.

And despite the fact Cisco played the Bearcats within 17-14 in the state quarterfinals, Hawley commanded all first-place votes. And for good reason.

The Bearcats return 15 starters, including 11 all-district performers. Hawley has won at least 10 games in four straight seasons. This is one of the best 2A teams in the state on the short list of genuine contenders to challenge Shiner and its reign at the top of the classification.

2. Cisco 78

The Loboes were a near-unanimous choice for second place in the district. This is a team that can challenge Hawley, and the Nov. 4 matchup between the two teams should be circled on all high school football fans’ schedule.

“Get your popcorn out,” Abilene Reporter News beat writer Carson Field said. “Cisco vs. Hawley will almost certainly decide the district title.”

Cisco also returns 15 starters, including nine on defense. The Loboes only allowed 17 points per game last season. That number should be lower in 2022.

3. Olney 60

Olney is picked third in this district, but that’s no slight against the Cubs with the top two projected teams in the region ranked ahead of them.

If anyone can pick off Hawley or Cisco, it may be the Cubs. They play a unique offense in today’s football and feature plenty of depth and experience on that side of the ball.

The Cubs are going to be a tough out in the postseason no matter what seed they end up being.

4. Stamford 54

The Bulldogs missed the playoffs for the just the second time since 2009, going 3-7 last season. That’s a down year for Stamford.

Although, “down” for Stamford isn’t really the same as everyone else.

“Those guys don’t know what really being down feels like,” Olney coach Jody Guy said. “That program is established. They’re going to play with pride, and no one should count them out.”

Stamford returns 16 lettermen from last year’s young team, but it’s probably the Bulldogs’ reputation that has them projected to claim the final playoff spot in this poll.

5. Anson 28

It was Anson, not rival Stamford, earning a playoff spot last season. But heavy graduation has voters doubting the Tigers in 2022.

They return fewer lettermen (eight) than any other team in the district with just three returning starters on each side of the ball.

Anson hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2014. That streak may be in danger of ending.

6. Winters 19

While the Blizzards have 14 returning lettermen, this team is devoid of senior leadership. They may still be a year away from being a true playoff contender.

But who doesn’t want to hear “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” played by the Winters band multiple times a game?

7. Colorado City 9

These aren’t Frank Johnson’s Wolves. The current Holliday coach won five district titles during an 11-year stint at Colorado City.

The current version of the Wolves has won a single game in the past three years, including winless seasons in 2019 and 2020.

This team projects to be better in 2022 but not enough to get into the playoff conversation.

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION I BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gatlin Guy, QB/DB, Olney – Guy is entering his third season running the Cubs’ offense. He’s the son of head coach and flexbone mastermind Jody Guy, giving him a unique understanding of the triple-option scheme.

Kason O’Shields, WR/DB, Hawley – O’Shields had seven interceptions last season. That’s nearly as many receiving TDs (8) he had. He’s the best two-way player in the district.

Hunter Long, QB, Cisco – Long ran the ball nearly twice as often as he threw it last season, rushing for 2,182 yards and 32 TDs. He’s the headliner in a smashmouth offense capable of throwing the ball well enough to keep defenses honest.

Trent Huston, RB/LB, Cisco – If Long is the headliner, Huston is an impressive opening act. He rushed for 1,518 yards and 18 TDs. This 1-2 backfield combination make the Loboes a threat in the district and region.

Rodey Hooper, QB, Hawley – The guy throwing TDs to O’Shields is back to lead Hawley’s impressive offense. Hooper completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,392 yards, 27 TDs and 12 interceptions.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Stamford at Olney (Sept. 30) – Stamford is going to be young especially when compared to an Olney team that lost just five lettermen. But a win over a respected program like Stamford would be the most impressive district win the Cubs have had since 2007.

Olney at Cisco (Oct. 7) – And beating Stamford is the type of win the Cubs need heading into a massive matchup against Cisco. This is a huge measuring stick for Olney against a top 10 team in the state.

Olney at Hawley (Oct. 21) – Two weeks later, the Cubs draw a top five team in the state in the Bearcats, who were last season’s Class 2A Division I state runner-ups. If Olney wants to finish better than third in the district, it has to upset either Cisco or Hawley.

Stamford at Anson (Oct. 21) – These two have played almost every season since 1923. And there’s typically playoff implications on the line when the Bulldogs and Tigers meet.

Cisco at Hawley (Nov. 4) – Hawley beat Cisco, 17-14, in the state quarterfinals to win Region I-2A Division I last season. Now they’re in the same district with plenty of talent returning from those teams. This may be a preview of another state quarterfinal matchup.

DISTRICT 6-2A DIVISION I POLL

There were 10 ballots cast by TRN Sports writers, local TV sports anchors and district coaches. Scoring was done in a 10-8-6-4-2-1 format.

1. Tioga 90 (6)

This district is viewed as a two-horse race, and it’s Tioga taking it by a nose in our poll.

The Bulldogs made impressive strides during their first season under coach Chad Rogers and further improvement is expected, evidenced by Tioga’s six first-place votes.

Tioga returns an impressive 30 lettermen, including 11 all-district performers. Rogers is building a team ready to make postseason noise.

2. Alvord 88 (4)

Alvord comes in just two points behind Tioga despite beating Tioga, 48-15, last season.

And it’s not like Alvord lost a lot, either. These Bulldogs return 19 lettermen, including 11 all-district performers.

One noticeable advantage for Tioga, though, is sheer numbers. Tioga is going to have more depth than Alvord, which gives it an edge, particularly at the Class 2A level.

Still, no one should doubt Alvord’s ability to win this district.

3. Whitewright 58

Whitewright comes in a distant third but is solidly slotted in this position. Every ballot had the Tigers making the playoffs.

But does this team represent the district’s best chance of competing with Alvord or Tioga? It’s hard to put that much faith in the Tigers, or anyone else in the district.

4. Trenton 34

Trenton gets a slight edge over Nocona for the final playoff spot, according to the voters.

The Tigers were picked to make the playoffs in half of the 10 ballots cast, including two sixth-place votes.

The program just made the playoffs for the first time ever in 2019 and has succeeded in returning the past two seasons. The Tigers are still looking for their first playoff win, though.

5. Nocona 30

The drop from Class 3A to 2A wasn’t enough for this voting panel to project the Indians into the playoffs. Just as many ballots had the Indians in the postseason as Trenton received. The difference was the two third-place votes the Tigers received.

The Indians are returning a strong corps of starters and lettermen who will certainly have them in the postseason conversation.

The goal is to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

6. Tom Bean 10

The Tom Cats were a unanimous choice for last place in the district. They went winless last season and haven’t posted a record above .500 since 2008.

Steve Fex is taking over the program but has a good deal of rebuilding ahead of him.

DISTRICT 6-2A DIVISION I BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brady McCasland, QB/LB, Nocona – McCasland has a year of starting under his belt, passing for 938 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore. That experience is what Nocona is counting on to make significant strides in 2022.

Jacob Johnson, RB/LB, Alvord – Most of Alvord’s experience is in the trenches, but Johnson returns after a productive season rushing for 1, 280 yards and 21 TDs.

Alex Catarino, LB, Tioga – Catarino is everywhere for the Tioga defense, registering 179 tackles last season. And the Bulldogs have the depth to allow Catarino to focus primarily on defense.

Johnny Dorphingus, RB/DB, Tioga – Dorphingus projects to be the Bulldogs’ only two-way starter. He rushed for 1,265 yards and 15 TDs last season.

Colton Gray, RB/DB, Trenton – Gray lines up at slotback in Trenton’s gun-T offense, rushing for 1,220 yards and 11 TDs as a junior. He’s one of the top skill position players returning in the district.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Whitewright at Nocona (Oct. 7) – Whitewright is expected to figure heavily into the playoff push, so getting a district-opening victory against the Tigers could go a long way to helping Nocona’s postseason hopes.

Nocona at Trenton (Oct. 14) – Beat Whitewright and Trenton to open district play, and Nocona places itself in prime position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Alvord at Tioga (Oct. 14) – It will be surprising if this isn’t the de facto district title game. Alvord and Tioga are overwhelming favorites in the district, and for good reason, considering the talent returning to each team.

Trenton at Whitewright (Oct. 21) – Another key matchup for playoff positioning. This district reads like three teams – Nocona, Trenton and Whitewright – battling for the final two playoff spots available.

Tioga at Whitewright (Nov. 4) – But if a team is going to upset the perceived pecking order of the district, perhaps it is Whitewright with this regular season-ending home game against favorite Tioga.

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II POLL

There were seven ballots cast by TRN Sports writers, local TV sports anchors and district coaches. Scoring was done in a 10-8-6-4-2-1 format.

1. Wellington 70 (7)

The Skyrockets are established as the class of this district and a perennial regional contender. They posted a strong 9-4 record last season that pales when compared to the double-digit wins they posted in five straight seasons before that.

Wellington got every first-place vote from the panel with many expecting the Skyrockets to win the region and advance to the state semifinals.

This team lost some key players, including all-state running back Marc Ramirez, but there is more than one able-bodied athlete ready to fill that void.

2. Clarendon 52

This poll seems to forget Clarendon defeated Wellington last season, 21-20, in the playoffs. The Broncos are returning a strong amount of talent from that 10-win team.

Clarendon isn’t just the biggest threat to Wellington in the district, but perhaps in Region I-2A Division II as well.

The Broncos were picked to finish second in six of the seven ballots case.

3t. Quanah 34

There was a tie for third between Quanah and Shamrock, although the Indians received one second-place vote.

The Indians struggled last season, but injuries, particularly at the quarterback position, played a pivotal role.

Coach Payton Jackson is taking over his alma mater, hoping to bring consistency to the position. He’s been a popular hire so far, putting together a strong coaching staff and adapting his scheme to his player personnel.

3t. Shamrock 34

Shamrock had its first winning season since 2013, earning the program’s third straight playoff appearance in 2021. The Irish have never advanced to the postseason in four consecutive years.

They’re in position to do so with 29 lettermen returning from that 7-4 team.

5. Wheeler 20

Wheeler feels underrated in the district. The Mustangs were chosen to make the playoffs on just two ballots.

Former Vernon coach Matt Hoover has taken over a program that has made seven straight playoff appearances.

And while the Mustangs went 4-7 last year, it feels strange to project them out of the postseason.

6. Memphis 7

Memphis hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2018, and it’s going to be a challenge to end that streak now.

The Cyclones will have to pull more than one upset to get into postseason consideration. And just judging from numbers submitted in the Cyclones’ questionnaire, participation numbers in the program may be a problem.

There’s a good chance this is a young team, counting on a handful of upper classmen to lead it.

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brennan Thomas, WR/DB, Quanah – Thomas is the Indians’ best athlete and getting the ball into his hands as often as possible is key. That’s why it won't be surprising to see Thompson line up all over the field.

Jmaury Davis, RB/LB, Clarendon – Davis is arguably the district’s best two-way player, rushing for 740 yards and registering 94 tackles last season. He should see an increased role on offense.

Jordan Nation, ATH, Wellington – Pick a skill position and Nation can probably play it. And with Wellington’s all-state running back Marc Ramirez gone, Nation is likely to step into a bigger role on offense while continuing to be one of the district’s best defenders.

Kit Macina, QB/DB, Shamrock – Macina is a dual-threat quarterback who ran the ball (131 attempts) slightly more than he threw it (127) last season. He finished with 1,294 passing yards and 14 TDs while rushing for 987 yards and 13 TDs.

Lyric Smith, RB/DB, Clarendon – Smith gives Clarendon the district’s best 1-2 punch when combined with Davis. He’s a proven multi-sport athlete.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Wheeler at Shamrock (Oct. 14) – Wheeler is looking for a bounce back, while Shamrock is trying to build off success it found last season. Also, these two have met nearly 80 times in their history.

Shamrock at Quanah (Oct. 21) – Shamrock is coming off its best season in almost a decade, winning seven games last season. Quanah endured an injury plagued 2-win 2021 season. But the Indians plan on being in the postseason conversation, and a win over Shamrock would go a long way in helping those plans.

Clarendon at Memphis (Oct. 21) – This rivalry has been played more than 90 times. While Clarendon currently projects much better than Memphis, that kind of history tends to always make a matchup important.

Wellington at Clarendon (Nov. 4) – This is good scheduling with the district’s projected top two teams meeting during the final week.

Wheeler at Quanah (Nov. 4) – Wheeler is now led by former Vernon coach Matt Hoover. New Quanah coach Payton Jackson was a coordinator and head basketball coach at Iowa Park for several years. These two guys know each other, and a playoff spot could be on the line.