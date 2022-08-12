Read full article on original website
Related
'That is not how you should behave': Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez deserved to be sent off on his Anfield debut as Liverpool lose early ground to Manchester City
Liverpool's £85million record signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in shame on his first Premier League appearance at Anfield. Nunez headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in front of referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes and manager Jurgen Klopp had no excuses for the Uruguayan who is now banned for three games starting with next Monday’s trip to Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
TV pundit Graeme Souness slammed by Lionesses for calling football a ‘man’s game’
PUNDIT Graeme Souness was yesterday slammed by England’s Lionesses for calling football a man’s game — before he stood by his comments. Souness, 69, sparked a sexism row after Chelsea’s feisty 2-2 draw with Spurs. After player clashes and both managers being sent off for an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Thomas Tuchel explains clash with Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel explains clash with Antonio Conte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
West Ham approach Chelsea over Emerson deal; Thilo Kehrer talks continue
West Ham have approached Chelsea over a deal for left-back Emerson Palmieri and talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain over Thilo Kehrer.
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Cheikhou Kouyate.
Kevin De Bruyne fires warning to Man City title rivals after Bournemouth rout
Kevin De Bruyne believes there's still more to come from Man City after dismantling Bournemouth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Michael Edwards rejects immediate Chelsea move
Former Liverpool director Michael Edwards has rejected the chance to join Chelsea.
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as champions cruise to dominant victory
Match report & player ratings from Man City 4-0 Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Gerrard trumps Lampard in first managerial meeting
Aston Villa held off a late Everton surge to prevail 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.
Newcastle's plans for Allan Saint-Maximin amid transfer speculation
Newcastle United are not planning to keep Allan Saint-Maximin beyond his current contract, though reports that manager Eddie Howe has agreed to sanction a sale this month are wide of the mark, 90min understands.
90min
785
Followers
8K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0