'That is not how you should behave': Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez deserved to be sent off on his Anfield debut as Liverpool lose early ground to Manchester City

Liverpool's £85million record signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in shame on his first Premier League appearance at Anfield. Nunez headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in front of referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes and manager Jurgen Klopp had no excuses for the Uruguayan who is now banned for three games starting with next Monday’s trip to Manchester United.
