Tucson, AZ

Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’

The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse

Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
L.A. Weekly

Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]

33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
