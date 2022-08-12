Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’
The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 10 years and 300 interviews, the film “The Mariachi Miracle” is nearly ready to hit the big screen. The film explores the rich history of mariachi and folklórico dance in Tucson. This film has been a longtime coming...
Tucson Creative Comadres pushes for Latina representation in the workforce
Fabiola Bendoya is using her Mexican-American heritage to pave the way for other young latinas who may feel underrepresented in the creative space.
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
Last call for three popular summer events
Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
Local botanists share the importance of native plants
When talking about sustainability, we typically hear about solar power and water conservation. But native plants are an important element to complete the sustainable living package.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
realestatedaily-news.com
Historic Hacienda Motel Sells for $2.85 Million to be converted to Apartments
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Hacienda Motel at 1742 North Oracle in Tucson sold for $2.85 million ($157 PSF). The 51-room motel sold to Colonia Properties TIC II, LLC of Los Angeles, CA. Built in 1946, the 18,199 square-foot motel is located at the southwest corner of Lester and Oracle...
KGUN 9
Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet. Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner...
L.A. Weekly
Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]
33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
biztucson.com
Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply
Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday.
Bear captured after being spotted several times in Tucson and Oro Valley
The bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road as well as at Immaculate Heart Middle School. Arizona Game and Fish advises caution and to call (520) 628-5376 to report any bear sightings.
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
