ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

BIZ FEATURE: NEW KEY LARGO SHOP SERVING UP BUTTERY GOODNESS

It is a truth universally acknowledged that butter makes things better. Kind of like bacon. Everyone from cuisine legend Julia Child to your sensible Great-Aunt Mabel will tell you that it’s fabulous, for anything from vegetables to pancakes to mashed potatoes to steaks. Marjorie Smith, founder of Cow’s Rule...
KEY LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Homestead, FL
Lifestyle
City
Homestead, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
tamaractalk.com

New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”

A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman

Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Spinz
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
TAMARAC, FL
miamisprings.com

257 Pocatella Street – 3 Bed – 2 Bath – $849,900

Introducing 257 Pocatella St. Open House, Saturday 8/13, 12:00-2:00- 257 Pocatella St. This custom home was completely remodeled in 2018 including electrical, plumbing, ductwork, drywall, and insulation. The property also has impact windows and doors. Pulling into the extra large driveway you will see unique landscaping and lighting. Walking in you will first notice custom handmade cuban tile followed by original oak wood flooring. In the master you have polished concrete. The custom kitchen features engineered marble countertops, a Viking range, and the raised ceilings create a luxurious, open atmosphere. In the back of the home is an extra large family room with built-ins for an office. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The property features a new sprinkler system on a natural well, and high-end mature landscaping. Very energy efficient. Larger than tax roll and all permitted. Asking $849,900.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cookies And Cream#Chocolate Chips#White Chocolate#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#The Eats Beat#Loaded Fries#Bbqin#Cuban
@growwithco

Barbershop Founder & Entrepreneur Shares Tips

Perry Petit-Beau, founder of Fort-Lauderdale-based barbershop Petit Beau Barber Lounge, discusses his path to entrepreneurship and lessons he's learned along the way. Sometimes dreams do come true. They did for Perry Petit-Beau. From the time he was a kid, he wanted a barbershop. Last year he opened Petit Beau Barber Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022

Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
biscaynetimes.com

"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location

While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comedian Tracy Morgan means “no disrespect” when he brings his tour to the Miramar Cultural Centre

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), will host Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Born and raised in New York City, Morgan has become one of the most well-known and well-respected comedians in the U.S. His television appearances have included numerous stand-up specials, as well as a spot on the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1996–2003. He is best known to millions of 30 Rock fans as Tracy Jordan, his character on the show who shares more than a first name from Morgan’s real life. Most recently, he could be seen on the acclaimed TBS comedy The Last O.G.

Comments / 0

Community Policy