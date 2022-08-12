ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insidetucsonbusiness.com

Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’

The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Widow, widower’s group forming

On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
KINGMAN, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]

33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

TUSD offering free childcare for the first time

For the first time, Tucson Unified School District is providing free before and after-school childcare. The new program will serve nearly 11-hundred students in southern Arizona's largest school district, paid for out of existing district funds and a 2-million dollar grant. The demand for the service is high, so TUSD...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A dusty start to the day, with isolated storms this afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dusty start to the day, then burning off by late morning. The start of the week may be slightly less active, especially Tuesday, then ramping back up the second half of the week. Daily storm chances exist regardless, with a 50% chance for isolated...
TUCSON, AZ

