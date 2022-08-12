Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 10 years and 300 interviews, the film “The Mariachi Miracle” is nearly ready to hit the big screen. The film explores the rich history of mariachi and folklórico dance in Tucson. This film has been a longtime coming...
Tucson Creative Comadres pushes for Latina representation in the workforce
Fabiola Bendoya is using her Mexican-American heritage to pave the way for other young latinas who may feel underrepresented in the creative space.
KGUN 9
Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet. Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley’s own mighty mouse rises to the top with 1.7 million TikTok followers
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro Valley...
Last call for three popular summer events
Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Borderlands 2 will embrace the ‘competition’
The Sam Hughes “vibe” will continue when Borderlands Brewing Company opens its second location — this time with a kitchen — later this year. Borderlands Brewing Company owner and CEO Es Teran and chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila are partnering to open the destination spot.
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
University of Arizona nursing graduate eager to put passion to work
The University of Arizona College of Nursing congratulated over 100 future nurses at their commencement ceremony earlier this week.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
Local botanists share the importance of native plants
When talking about sustainability, we typically hear about solar power and water conservation. But native plants are an important element to complete the sustainable living package.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Widow, widower’s group forming
On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
L.A. Weekly
Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]
33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
realestatedaily-news.com
Historic Hacienda Motel Sells for $2.85 Million to be converted to Apartments
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Hacienda Motel at 1742 North Oracle in Tucson sold for $2.85 million ($157 PSF). The 51-room motel sold to Colonia Properties TIC II, LLC of Los Angeles, CA. Built in 1946, the 18,199 square-foot motel is located at the southwest corner of Lester and Oracle...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
Bear captured after being spotted several times in Tucson and Oro Valley
The bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road as well as at Immaculate Heart Middle School. Arizona Game and Fish advises caution and to call (520) 628-5376 to report any bear sightings.
TFD rescues 25 people during flooding, including toddler
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
azpm.org
TUSD offering free childcare for the first time
For the first time, Tucson Unified School District is providing free before and after-school childcare. The new program will serve nearly 11-hundred students in southern Arizona's largest school district, paid for out of existing district funds and a 2-million dollar grant. The demand for the service is high, so TUSD...
KGUN 9
A dusty start to the day, with isolated storms this afternoon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dusty start to the day, then burning off by late morning. The start of the week may be slightly less active, especially Tuesday, then ramping back up the second half of the week. Daily storm chances exist regardless, with a 50% chance for isolated...
