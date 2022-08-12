Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
IGN
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
IGN
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Nintendo Switch owners: select first-party Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Golf: Super Rush. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Pebberley Ruins
Pebberley Ruins is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a campus that's based around Archaeology. With plenty of ancient ruins about the area, you're surely set to excavate some valuable treasures of the past, right? This Pebberley Ruins walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Fluffborough
Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Characters
Road 96 is quite literally full of characters. Along your journey you'll meet multiple NPCs, each with the ability to help or harm you in some way. Helping a character generally results in money, a new skill or Achivement, or some other reward. But your choices have impacts, so you may find yourself at odds with an NPC from time to time.
IGN
Citizen Sleeper Wiki Guide
Once you’ve finished the tutorial and woken up after a quick chat with your new landlord, Dragos, your first task is to fix your rapidly declining condition. To complete actions, you spend your Action Dice to roll them on certain actions, numbered from one to six. A six is a guaranteed positive outcome, so save those for actions that are either Risky or Dangerous, if possible. You’ll need these dice to explore the eye and figure out how to survive.
IGN
Upper Etching
Upper Etching is the seventh campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing campus with one goal: turn plain old students into charismatic, money-making superstars. This Upper Etching walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Jawbone Axe
"Axe made from a herbivore's skull. Weapon of the ancestral followers who disdain metal. This axe is more of a bludgeon; it forgoes a bladed edge, instead using the beast's molar teeth to buffet foes, dealing strike damage." The Jawbone Axe Default Weapon Skill is Wild Strikes: Swing armament with...
IGN
MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Notes
MultiVersus, like many other multiplayer-focused live-service titles, will have Seasons that periodically introduce new content and characters, ways to play, and new cool things to unlock. All announced by game director Tony Huynh at EVO 2022, Multiversus Season 1 is shaping up to be an exciting start for the community.
IGN
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
IGN
Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films
A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
IGN
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga Gameplay Walkthrough – Nidhogg Boss Fight
This gameplay walkthrough shows you how to defeat Nighogg in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga DLC. For more Asassin's Creed Valhalla guides and tips check out or wiki: https://www.ign.com/wikis/assassins-creed-valhalla.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save 40% Off the Wingspan Board Game from Stonemeier Games
For a very limited time, Amazon is offering the excellent Wingspan board game for only $39.94. That's a substantial 39% off the original retail price of $65. Unlike some of the other popular board games out there, Wingspan isn't on sale very often (it was absent on Amazon Prime Day) so this is a rare chance to pick it up at a discount.
Comments / 0