QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you have reliable broadband internet?
Broadband internet remains out of reach for some people in rural areas of Mid-Missouri.
But for others, availability isn't the issue -- instead, it's reliability . That's one of the issues that was taken up by Columbia's recently dissolved broadband task force.
Do you have reliable broadband internet?
