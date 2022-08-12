ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you have reliable broadband internet?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
Broadband internet remains out of reach for some people in rural areas of Mid-Missouri.

But for others, availability isn't the issue -- instead, it's reliability . That's one of the issues that was taken up by Columbia's recently dissolved broadband task force.

Do you have reliable broadband internet? Vote in the poll below.

