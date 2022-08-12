Cambridge clergy calls for stop to gun violence

As local clergy and people of faith, we grieve the increasing loss of life due to gun violence. We pray as we hear police sirens with increasing frequency. In Cambridge, there were 22 shootings last year, resulting in 3 deaths. This was up from 2020 (15 shootings and 2 deaths), and up from 2019 (1 shooting, 1 death). We know that our country saw a dramatic increase in gun deaths over the last ten years, from around 30,000 to over 45,000 annually. More than half are suicides.

We support the initiative on community policing by Cambridge City Council. The new Gun Violence Reduction Group is made up of leaders in law enforcement, and education, health care, nonprofits, and survivors of gun violence. Turning around the trend of violence is not just a police responsibility — everyone in the community needs to work together.