Humboldt County, CA

Bluebell is a ‘Very Sweet Well Mannered Dog’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Bluebell. I am a female, tricolor German Shepherd Dog...
K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes

Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
The Outpost’s John Ross Ferrara Has Logged Off

A hundred years from now, a Cal Poly Humboldt grad student will sit down and write the history of the Lost Coast Outpost. At some point, after spending several weeks in communion with the archives, as she pulls off her vape pen and curses her choice of career, she will come to a realization.
Martinis by the Bay Tonight!

Shaken, stirred, dirty, neat. To twist or not? However you like yours, Martinis by the Bay has got a cocktail for you ($50 for a quintet of tastes). Join members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building for the sipping soiree — a benefit for the Humboldt County Search & Rescue Dog Unit. This good time for a good cause serves up specialty cocktails, appetizers, music and a cocktail-themed silent auction. Ages 21 and up. More info at swrotary.org.
Winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition Announced

The Humboldt Arts Council in partnership with the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust is pleased to announce the award winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition as selected by juror Joan Gold. 234 Humboldt County Women Artists entered the juried exhibition with 114 works of art chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. 11 awards were presented on Saturday, August 6th prior to Arts Alive.
Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt

Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition

Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
Community Helps Corporation in Hopes of Creating Positive Change in Their Town

A group of community members have taken it upon themselves to help local employees to get back on track at the Eureka Target.Apparently, the town’s messy Target has been the talk of social media. Instead of joining in on the complaining, Michelle Bailey, her daughter and a group of their friends, put a call out on Facebook inviting community members to be the change they want to see.On the evening of August 11, the group of community members went to Target around 8 p.m. and began sorting, folding and straightening some of the clothing sections. Michelle is hoping their efforts can start a butterfly effect, a phenomenon where a small, localized change can create a large effect elsewhere.Through Facebook, Michelle challenged Target customers “to pick up/fold/hang 20 items every time you go into the store. If everyone did a little it would make such a huge difference.”
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake

About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago

FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
