A group of community members have taken it upon themselves to help local employees to get back on track at the Eureka Target.Apparently, the town’s messy Target has been the talk of social media. Instead of joining in on the complaining, Michelle Bailey, her daughter and a group of their friends, put a call out on Facebook inviting community members to be the change they want to see.On the evening of August 11, the group of community members went to Target around 8 p.m. and began sorting, folding and straightening some of the clothing sections. Michelle is hoping their efforts can start a butterfly effect, a phenomenon where a small, localized change can create a large effect elsewhere.Through Facebook, Michelle challenged Target customers “to pick up/fold/hang 20 items every time you go into the store. If everyone did a little it would make such a huge difference.”

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO