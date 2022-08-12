Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Bluebell is a ‘Very Sweet Well Mannered Dog’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Bluebell. I am a female, tricolor German Shepherd Dog...
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
A Fortuna youth, Dillon Duke, is missing and his family is asking for the communities help to find him. They’ve asked us to share this poster.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
kymkemp.com
K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes
Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Arcata, CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt Hosting Carlson Park Bike Rodeo on August 28
The City of Arcata Recreation Division in collaboration with CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt is hosting a FREE Bike Rodeo event for all ages at Carlson Park in Valley West from 12–4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Mad River Parkway East will be closed for a block party style event...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Outpost’s John Ross Ferrara Has Logged Off
A hundred years from now, a Cal Poly Humboldt grad student will sit down and write the history of the Lost Coast Outpost. At some point, after spending several weeks in communion with the archives, as she pulls off her vape pen and curses her choice of career, she will come to a realization.
North Coast Journal
Martinis by the Bay Tonight!
Shaken, stirred, dirty, neat. To twist or not? However you like yours, Martinis by the Bay has got a cocktail for you ($50 for a quintet of tastes). Join members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building for the sipping soiree — a benefit for the Humboldt County Search & Rescue Dog Unit. This good time for a good cause serves up specialty cocktails, appetizers, music and a cocktail-themed silent auction. Ages 21 and up. More info at swrotary.org.
kymkemp.com
Winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition Announced
The Humboldt Arts Council in partnership with the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust is pleased to announce the award winners of the Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Women’s Juried Exhibition as selected by juror Joan Gold. 234 Humboldt County Women Artists entered the juried exhibition with 114 works of art chosen for inclusion in the exhibition. 11 awards were presented on Saturday, August 6th prior to Arts Alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
krcrtv.com
Noticed smoke in the air? Here is what experts say you can expect the rest of the week
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — If you've peeked out your window today you might have noticed a layer of smoke in the air. Well, that layer of haze is from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and because of that, there is an air quality smoke advisory for parts of the Northstate.
North Coast Journal
New Cohort of Condors Set to Arrive in Humboldt
Another cohort of four California condors is scheduled to arrive Aug. 16 in a Yurok Tribe-led effort to bring back the endangered bird they know as prey-go-neesh to reestablish a population on the North Coast. This new group of the largest birds in North America, which boast a nearly 10-foot...
kymkemp.com
Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition
Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Community Helps Corporation in Hopes of Creating Positive Change in Their Town
A group of community members have taken it upon themselves to help local employees to get back on track at the Eureka Target.Apparently, the town’s messy Target has been the talk of social media. Instead of joining in on the complaining, Michelle Bailey, her daughter and a group of their friends, put a call out on Facebook inviting community members to be the change they want to see.On the evening of August 11, the group of community members went to Target around 8 p.m. and began sorting, folding and straightening some of the clothing sections. Michelle is hoping their efforts can start a butterfly effect, a phenomenon where a small, localized change can create a large effect elsewhere.Through Facebook, Michelle challenged Target customers “to pick up/fold/hang 20 items every time you go into the store. If everyone did a little it would make such a huge difference.”
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake
About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Environmental Health Warns of Dangerous Bloom of Blue-Green Algae
Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week. Benjamin Dolf, a Supervising Environmental Health Specialist with the Humboldt County Department...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
Comments / 0