Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Naming Ceremony’ at Eureka Campus August 17

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Foundation is hosting a ceremony to honor three individuals being recognized through the naming of facilities at the Eureka campus. The ceremony will take place on August 17 at 4:00 pm in the campus boardroom, located on the second floor of the Dr. Eugene Portugal Student Services & Administration Building.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
Eureka, CA
Eureka, CA
kymkemp.com

Air Quality Report for Sunday

This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire(s) continue to have more active fire behavior combined with smoke from firing operations that may produce heavier smoke for longer duration. The heaviest smoke from the fires will continue to impact nearby communities, with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this afternoon and evening in Willow Creek, and Hazardous much of the day in Hwy 299 corridor (from Burnt Ranch to Junction City). Hoopa, Weitchpec, and Orleans should expect periods of Unhealthy air quality around noon, followed by clearing. Smoke may also linger longer in drainages over the weekend as inversion layers become stronger.
JUNCTION CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Harris Street Closed to Protect First Responders

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Researchers Hope Fiber Optic Cable Will Inform Earthquake Science, Detection’

This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Underground fiber optic cables are being installed across Humboldt county and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, think they may be able to use this technology for valuable feedback about earthquakes, and perhaps enhance the early warning system and a means to detect faults that may produce future earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition

Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday

Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Good News from HCOES

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E057 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning (this zone includes southern Patterson Road and the Bigfoot Subdivision).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hazardous Air Quality Expected for the Willow Creek/Salyer Area

Press release from North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD):. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Air quality yesterday in Willow Creek was well above the hazardous level- 762. Firing operations are great for protecting structures and we are grateful. But...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

