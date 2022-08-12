Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Arcata, CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt Hosting Carlson Park Bike Rodeo on August 28
The City of Arcata Recreation Division in collaboration with CUNA and CUMBRE Humboldt is hosting a FREE Bike Rodeo event for all ages at Carlson Park in Valley West from 12–4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Mad River Parkway East will be closed for a block party style event...
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Holding ‘Naming Ceremony’ at Eureka Campus August 17
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. The College of the Redwoods Foundation is hosting a ceremony to honor three individuals being recognized through the naming of facilities at the Eureka campus. The ceremony will take place on August 17 at 4:00 pm in the campus boardroom, located on the second floor of the Dr. Eugene Portugal Student Services & Administration Building.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
kymkemp.com
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 a.m.]Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 10 Days Nearly 20,000 Acres
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex took in more land than normal yesterday. It expanded 2,348 acres to an estimated 19,272 acres today. But, firefighters clawed out another 2% containment to 17%–mostly along the more densely inhabited areas of the Willow Creek/Salyer area. The fires which started during a lightning...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for Sunday
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire(s) continue to have more active fire behavior combined with smoke from firing operations that may produce heavier smoke for longer duration. The heaviest smoke from the fires will continue to impact nearby communities, with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this afternoon and evening in Willow Creek, and Hazardous much of the day in Hwy 299 corridor (from Burnt Ranch to Junction City). Hoopa, Weitchpec, and Orleans should expect periods of Unhealthy air quality around noon, followed by clearing. Smoke may also linger longer in drainages over the weekend as inversion layers become stronger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Harris Street Closed to Protect First Responders
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
kymkemp.com
Good News as Firefighters Claw Out 12% Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
In spite of warmer and drier weather yesterday, firefighters on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex felt confident enough in some of the lines they had drawn to start declaring partial containment–12%! The Complex is now 15,232 acres an increase of 1264 acres in the last 24 hours. Yesterday evening,...
kymkemp.com
Share Your Thoughts on How to Develop Economic Growth in Humboldt County
The County of Humboldt’s upcoming efforts to update its broad economic development strategy is hitting the road and community meetings will be held in all corners of the county for input. Six public meetings will be held later in August and September, and all community members are invited to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
‘Researchers Hope Fiber Optic Cable Will Inform Earthquake Science, Detection’
This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Underground fiber optic cables are being installed across Humboldt county and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, think they may be able to use this technology for valuable feedback about earthquakes, and perhaps enhance the early warning system and a means to detect faults that may produce future earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Artists Encouraged to Submit Art for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition
Calling all artists! The Humboldt Arts Council will be accepting entries for the 26th Annual Junque Arte Competition and Exhibition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our community of artists on Thursday, September 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. for the submission of works. The exhibition will run from October 1st to November 27th in the Thonson Gallery. An opening reception will be held October 1st, from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Saturday Night Arts Alive! The exhibition is sponsored by Recology Humboldt County.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt’s First Obon Festival this Sunday
Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) present Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Arcata Playhouse. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors. The festival at the Playhouse will include a blessing by a Buddhist priest, stories and Obon traditions, an altar, Asian and Pacific Islander food vendors, children’s activities, music, bon dancing and more. For more on this event, visit the Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity website at hapihumboldt.org.
kymkemp.com
Good News from HCOES
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E057 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning (this zone includes southern Patterson Road and the Bigfoot Subdivision).
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
A Fortuna youth, Dillon Duke, is missing and his family is asking for the communities help to find him. They’ve asked us to share this poster.
kymkemp.com
Hazardous Air Quality Expected for the Willow Creek/Salyer Area
Press release from North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD):. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Air quality yesterday in Willow Creek was well above the hazardous level- 762. Firing operations are great for protecting structures and we are grateful. But...
kymkemp.com
Sediment Discharge in Mad River Tributary Leads to $301K Fine for Cannabis Cultivator
The North Coast Water Board approved a fine of $301,950 against a cultivator in Humboldt County for failing to cleanup and abate sediment discharges to Mad River tributaries, according to an order adopted at an August 4 board hearing. The fine was increased by more than 40 percent from the proposed liability.
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
Comments / 0