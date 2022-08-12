ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins visit the Angels to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Twins (57-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -125, Angels +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 49-63 record overall and a 24-32 record in home games. The Angels have a 16-45 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 26-28 record in road games and a 57-53 record overall. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward ranks third on the Angels with a .269 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 27 home runs while slugging .549. Jose Miranda is 11-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy