Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone

MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile fatally struck by train at Jersey Shore

A juvenile was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, a spokesman for the agency said. The southbound train — which departed from Long Branch shortly before 4 p.m. bound for Bay Head — hit the victim at about 4:30 p.m. at the Forman Avenue crossing, at Route 35.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Newark, NJ lifts boil water advisory for city, suburbs after huge water main break

NEWARK — Water quality testing shows that there is no longer a need to boil water in Newark and Belleville, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. A 72-inch water main break in Branch Burg Park on Tuesday flooded roadways and caused low pressure in Newark, Belleville and Bloomfield. Following the break, Newark implemented a boil water advisory that was not lifted until Saturday evening.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County

ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

