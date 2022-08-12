Read full article on original website
Baseball – Toms River East’s Little League Summer Ends on a No-Hitter
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Both finalists in the Little League Metro region boast rich baseball traditions, but the Toms River East Little League had what the Massapequa Coast Little League program has been scrapping to win since its establishment in 1950: championships. Facing a team with three Little League World Series...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE
Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Boys Soccer – 20 Shore Teams Compete at Capelli Complex Summer Festival
The first official day of high school soccer practice is still a week away, but the unofficial start to the preseason has always been the summer team tournaments. The word “tournament” is used loosely in this case, as the August get-togethers are prescheduled summer scrimmages. Over the last...
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Several Injured, Passengers Ejected After Boat Runs Aground in Barnegat Bay
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River police are investigating after a boat ran aground in...
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
Juvenile fatally struck by train at Jersey Shore
A juvenile was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, a spokesman for the agency said. The southbound train — which departed from Long Branch shortly before 4 p.m. bound for Bay Head — hit the victim at about 4:30 p.m. at the Forman Avenue crossing, at Route 35.
Newark, NJ lifts boil water advisory for city, suburbs after huge water main break
NEWARK — Water quality testing shows that there is no longer a need to boil water in Newark and Belleville, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. A 72-inch water main break in Branch Burg Park on Tuesday flooded roadways and caused low pressure in Newark, Belleville and Bloomfield. Following the break, Newark implemented a boil water advisory that was not lifted until Saturday evening.
Yes: Pickle pie is delicious, but only if it’s from a NJ pizzeria
Earlier this summer, my colleague Kylie Moore told you about the monstrosity the Indiana State Fair was trying to pass off as pizza. And based on what she wrote, I would have to agree with her. Now before continuing on with this story, If you haven't seen Kylie's story about...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
