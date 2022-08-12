Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County
State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wdadradio.com
SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41
Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
wdadradio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Republican Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
wdadradio.com
ROSE M. (CLARK) HANCOCK, 68
Rose M. (Clark) Hancock, 68 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was born June 10, 1954 in Palmerton, PA, the daughter of the late John Clark and Ida Bell (Kephart) Clark. Rose worked in the Deli Department at...
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
wdadradio.com
ESTHER V. (NICHOLSON) GRAY, 89
Esther V. (Nicholson) Gray, 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fair Oaks Senior Living, Pittsburgh, PA. The daughter of Daniel and Jean (Henbrotn) Nicholson, she was born February 27, 1933 in Charleroi, PA. Mrs. Gray was a member of the...
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new coach at helm, Indiana continues quest for WPIAL success from afar
The road to a WPIAL football championship is a long and winding one for Indiana. As the lone member school currently situated outside the WPIAL’s designed boundaries, the program finds itself in a world of its own. Road trips can be long, and visitors have had to do some...
Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. The coroner’s report said...
wdadradio.com
DR. KENNETH E. HERSHMAN, 82
Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born March 3, 1940 in Jasper County, Indiana, to the late Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman. From his hard-working farm boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degrees...
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
wdadradio.com
BUDGET FUNDS TO GO TOWARDS AFFORDABLE HOUSING
State officials gathered last week to discuss potential uses for $375 million for affordable housing. These funds were made available through the new state budget that was passed in early July and the money is split into three ways. One way is for the Whole-Home Repair Program that provides cost relief for multifamily rental properties and construction. Governor Tom Wolf referred to the funding as “transformative investment” for housing in Pennsylvania, and he said these funds will make it easier for homeowners.
wdadradio.com
MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ROLLOVER IDENTIFIED
More information was released on the fatal accident that happened on Sunday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said that 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise of Clymer was mowing a field when the International Harvester Tractor he was operating ran into a stump and caused it to rollover. Wise became entrapped by the tractor and had to be rescued by Marion Center and Commodore firefighters.
wdadradio.com
PREVITE SENTENCED IN DUI CASE
An Indiana woman was sentenced today for charges connected with a DUI crash that left one person seriously injured. 36-year-old Kristen Previte was convicted in an April 2022 jury trial of all charges connected with that crash. In February of 2020, Previte was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when she side-swiped a car around 5:00 PM in the area of Indiana Area Senior High School. After that, she collided head on with a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles had mothers taking their children to cheerleading practice. One of the parents had serious injuries to her knee. Previte was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, and DUI.
