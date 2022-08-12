Read full article on original website
COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases
Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Union County records 184th death from COVID-19
The number of active COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll rose by one in Union County to 184. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
Chamber executive attends first session of Community Development Institute
Bonnie Keith, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th annual Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas. Keith received a scholarship to attend CDI from Entergy Arkansas. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity that Entergy Arkansas...
KSLA
Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs. The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport. If you need a job or...
Agalheir earns Japanese-American Teacher Exchange award
Alicia E. Agalheir, formerly of Magnolia, is one of three teachers to receive an award for the highly competitive Japanese-American Teacher Exchange Program through the Friendship Institute of Teaching. Her winning essay was titled, "Building the Bridge Between Friendship and Japan Through STEM.”. She will be part of the exchange...
Lawmen find man who fled wreck in Plainfield community
Columbia County authorities said Sunday afternoon that they had taken Micah Keppers, 27, into custody. They began looking for Keppers on Saturday night after he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the area of 10800 Arkansas 19 South in the Plainfield community. Keppers fled the scene on foot. He...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down
Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 9. Denver Devereaux, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear. Lawrence McWilliams, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear. D’evin...
Heat advisory in effect starting at noon
A heat advisory for Columbia and surrounding counties and parishes will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Heat index values up to 107 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Conditions will remain hot into Wednesday when rain chances improve to...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia, has begun a campaign to replace the 24 beds in the homeless shelter. The mission said in its recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
TAPD: Homeless man charged in death of man found in Texarkana home
Police say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside his Texarkana, Arkansas home Monday morning.
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
Firemen's Festival on September 9-10 in Lewisville
The City of Lewisville will host its 2nd Annual Firemen's Festival on September 9-10. The purpose of this event is to honor local volunteer fire departments and to commemorate the sacrifices made by firefighters during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack against the United States. Events will start with a...
