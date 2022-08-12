ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
TechCrunch

Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp

Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
TechCrunch

Mobot secures capital to grow its fleet of robots that bug-test mobile apps

Eden Full Goh hopes to change that — and to make money doing so. She’s the founder of Mobot, a startup building what Full Goh claims is the first “infrastructure-as-a-service” platform that lets developers use physical robots to automate app testing on devices. Bucking the macroeconomic trend, Mobot this week closed a $12.5 million Series A round led by Cota Capital with participation from Heavybit, Uncorrelated Ventures, Bling Capital and Primary Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total raised to $17.8 million.
Engadget

Apple reportedly tried to partner with Facebook to get a cut of its revenue

Facebook and Apple have been at odds for several years now; Apple announced back at WWDC 2020 that iOS would require apps to ask users to opt-in to cross-app advertising tracking. Facebook spent much of the next months speaking out against Apple's plans and predicting revenue instability due to the upcoming changes, but the feature was released in iOS 14.5 back in April of 2021. Somewhat surprisingly, though, a new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that before this all went down, Facebook and Apple were working on a partnership and revenue-sharing agreement.
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Exchange Online basic authentication ends on October 1st

Microsoft has this week reminded Microsoft Exchange Online users that it is basic authentication login system will end on October 1, 2022. After this date any connection to Exchange Online that uses server-side sync or the Dynamics 365 Email Router with Basic authentication using only a username and password will stop working. Dynamics 365 mailboxes that use these connections will no longer be able to carry out the following functions, Send email from Dynamics 365 through Exchange Online, Retrieve email from Exchange Online or synchronize appointments, contacts, or tasks between Dynamics 365 and Exchange Online. Microsoft explains more about preparing yourself for the change.
Vice

Hackers Took Over a Commercial Satellite to Broadcast Hacker Movies

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A group of hackers was able to take control of a decommissioned satellite and use it to stream a hacking conference’s talks and hacker movies. On Saturday, at the DEF CON hacking conference...
