China regulator says Alibaba, Tencent have submitted app algorithm details
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's top internet watchdog said on Friday tech giants such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have submitted details of algorithms used in some of their products, complying with a drive by authorities to tighten oversight of platform algorithms.
Chinese tech giants share details of their prized algorithms with top regulator in unprecedented move
Chinese technology giants have shared details of their prized algorithms with the country's powerful cyberspace regulator. It comes after China brought in a law in March governing the way tech firms use recommendation algorithms. Major companies from Alibaba to Tencent are named in the filing with brief descriptions of their...
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
A hacker used a $25 custom-built tool to hack into SpaceX's Starlink satellite system
A cybersecurity researcher built a $25 tool that allows access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite dish system. They provided the outline for their device on Github for anyone to build. SpaceX has responded by improving its software against potential vulnerabilities. A Belgian researcher, Lennert Wouters, from KU Leuven, demonstrated how he...
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
Hackers are using this classic technique to hijack Microsoft 365 accounts
Open redirects, a classic weakness found in many of the world’s biggest web pages, are reportedly being used to steal login credentials (opens in new tab) for Microsoft 365 accounts. According to experts from security firm Inky, the method was used to send more than 6,800 phishing emails from...
Mobot secures capital to grow its fleet of robots that bug-test mobile apps
Eden Full Goh hopes to change that — and to make money doing so. She’s the founder of Mobot, a startup building what Full Goh claims is the first “infrastructure-as-a-service” platform that lets developers use physical robots to automate app testing on devices. Bucking the macroeconomic trend, Mobot this week closed a $12.5 million Series A round led by Cota Capital with participation from Heavybit, Uncorrelated Ventures, Bling Capital and Primary Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total raised to $17.8 million.
Google faces $40 million fine in Australia over location tracking blunder
Google was fined by Australia's federal court for allegedly misrepresenting its location data collection activities to consumers between January 2017 and December 2018.
Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc (TWLO.N), its verification services provider, earlier this month.
Apple reportedly tried to partner with Facebook to get a cut of its revenue
Facebook and Apple have been at odds for several years now; Apple announced back at WWDC 2020 that iOS would require apps to ask users to opt-in to cross-app advertising tracking. Facebook spent much of the next months speaking out against Apple's plans and predicting revenue instability due to the upcoming changes, but the feature was released in iOS 14.5 back in April of 2021. Somewhat surprisingly, though, a new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that before this all went down, Facebook and Apple were working on a partnership and revenue-sharing agreement.
Microsoft Exchange Online basic authentication ends on October 1st
Microsoft has this week reminded Microsoft Exchange Online users that it is basic authentication login system will end on October 1, 2022. After this date any connection to Exchange Online that uses server-side sync or the Dynamics 365 Email Router with Basic authentication using only a username and password will stop working. Dynamics 365 mailboxes that use these connections will no longer be able to carry out the following functions, Send email from Dynamics 365 through Exchange Online, Retrieve email from Exchange Online or synchronize appointments, contacts, or tasks between Dynamics 365 and Exchange Online. Microsoft explains more about preparing yourself for the change.
Hackers Took Over a Commercial Satellite to Broadcast Hacker Movies
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A group of hackers was able to take control of a decommissioned satellite and use it to stream a hacking conference’s talks and hacker movies. On Saturday, at the DEF CON hacking conference...
