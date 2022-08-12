Read full article on original website
Rae Lynn Castaneda
3d ago
For what? He's still here for heavens sake and we still have the worst school district in the state. Give him the money if he leaves.
Fox5 KVVU
Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday a proposed Hindu temple caused contentious debate, the Henderson Planning Commission voted to approve the permit after hours of public speakers pleaded for denial. Council chambers at Henderson’s City Hall were packed, majority of residents voicing concerns about a proposed Hindu temple.
news3lv.com
Golden Knights Foundation hosts school supply drive for teachers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hockey season is still a few weeks away, but the Vegas Born pride was on full display Saturday. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Public Education Foundation partnered to provide school supplies for teachers in the Las Vegas community. Teachers were able to drive to...
Government Technology
Clark County Puts Cameras, Security Upgrades in 11 Schools
(TNS) — The Clark County School Board is expected to receive information at its Thursday night meeting about emergency security upgrades at 11 more high schools. Related agenda items are for information only, so trustees won’t take action. The high school campuses receiving emergency upgrades are: Canyon Springs,...
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
Dramatic COVID-19 improvement brings Clark County to ‘low’ designation
In the span of two weeks, the COVID-19 situation has improved so much that Clark County has moved from "high" community level to "low," according to the CDC.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
nevadabusiness.com
Registration for AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp Opens Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS – Operated by StartUpNV, a statewide nonprofit incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp will open registration on Sept. 1 for its free 3 month program for founders and entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the AngelNV program teaches startup founders the fundamentals of...
Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
8newsnow.com
Pot lounges may be coming soon to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday (Aug 16) Clark County commissioners are set to discuss licenses for cannabis lounges in southern Nevada. As the sale of marijuana products continues to rise across the valley, some feel a cannabis lounge is a step in the right direction. “If you want to...
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Las Vegan Food Bank seeks change, nutrition assistance
A Las Vegas woman has set out to make a change in the community by offering something no one else has -- free vegan food. The Las Vegan Food Bank is dishing out help in the form of produce and grains.
Public tours of atomic test site to return
Known as the most bombed place on Earth and remains one of the government's most secret locations. The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is normally off-limits to the public, but for one day a month, a select few will once again be able to visit.
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
lasvegasnm.gov
PSA Aug 12, 2022 The potable water standpipe located at 905 12th Street will be closed
Due to the current water situation, the potable water standpipe locates at 905 12th Street will be closed until further notices. The City of Las Vegas is currently in stage 7 water restrictions and must minimize water usage. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact the City of Las Vegas...
