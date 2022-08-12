Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Snap says Snapchat+ now has 1 million subscribers, introduces new features
Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
TechCrunch
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martin Lewis issues two-day warning to millions of Amazon Prime subscribers
The money-saving expert has alerted users to a way to keep your Amazon subscription at a lower price after the retail giant announced plans to raise Prime subscription prices for the first time since 2014. Customers should get ready for Thursday, 15 September, because Amazon is expected to hike up...
Future Astronauts May Breathe Easier in Space Thanks to Magnets
Breathe easy, astronauts: Scientists just paved the way for a technique to produce breathable oxygen on the International Space Station (ISS) using magnets—a potentially much cheaper strategy than the technologies currently used. The goal isn’t simply to cut the costs of supporting astronauts in space right now, but to make the entire endeavor of human space travel more accessible down the road.Oxygen is manufactured on the ISS through a process called water electrolysis, where electricity from solar panels splits water into a mixture of hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. The issue with separating oxygen out from water in microgravity is...
Would Investors Welcome Prada IPO?
The fall season could see an uptick in companies going public, but there’s little guarantee that any favorable conditions in the market will last long enough for Prada SpA to take advantage of the current IPO cycle. Shein is also said to be mulling a public offering in the U.S. Prada is believed to be looking to raise $1 billion from a second listing in Milan to complement its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing, where it raised $2.1 billion back in 2011 when luxury was cashing in on the Asian demand for premium fashion. Things are a bit different today, from...
How to hide your online status on WhatsApp
WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp opens the door to silent exits from annoying groups
App spares users the embarrassment of a blanket notification as part of series of updates over coming month
Google outage: tech giant apologises after software update causes search engine to go down
Users reported the search engine was down and problems with Gmail, Google maps and Google images
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
WhatsApp announced several new privacy updates on Tuesday, including the ability for users to check their messages without other people knowing.
AdWeek
Snapchat+ Tops 1M Paying Subscribers
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat introduced its Snapchat+ subscription option in late June, and it topped 1 million...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
knowtechie.com
Meta tracks you on Facebook and Instagram through in-app browsers
When you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook, you’ll come across various links to different websites on the internet. Now, it has been revealed Meta has the ability to track your activity, even on third-party websites. A recent report from researcher Felix Krause shows how the company is able to...
At long last, Google Chat remembers your most frequently used emoji
There are already more emoji in existence than you will ever use, and we're only getting more added all the time. How in the world is anyone supposed to keep up? Understandably, many of us fall into the habit of using a subset of our favorite emoji more than the rest. Now Google Chat is helping to make your go-to emoji easier to access than ever, with the introduction of a "frequently used" section.
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
The Verge
Apple asked for a cut of Facebook’s ad sales years before it stifled Facebook’s ad sales
Apple and Meta may not be the best of friends right now, but at one point, Apple was in discussions with the social media company about how it could make more money from its presence on the App Store, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple reportedly argued that it...
Facebook and Instagram rewrite websites via in-app browser that can track ‘every single interaction’
Meta has been rewriting websites that Facebook and Instagram users visit to trace them across the internet, according to new research.Users who click links inside Facebook or Instagram are taken to webpages in an “in-app browser”, rather than using Google Chrome or Safari.This allows the company to monitor everything that happens on external websites without needing user consent or the consent of the website.“This causes various risks for the user, with the host app being able to track every single interaction with external websites, from all form inputs like passwords and addresses, to every single tap”, wrote Felix Krause, a former...
Comments / 0