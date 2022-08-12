ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 13

donna
3d ago

That Marijuana money was supposed to go to the schools. That’s how the legalization of marijuana got passed. Politicians certainly do lie.

Reply(6)
13
Related
Nevada Current

Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2-year study on Lake Mead could announce more water cutbacks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Within the coming days or weeks the Bureau of Reclamation is expected to release the August ‘24-month study’ that looks into future operating conditions and possible water cutbacks at Lake Mead. Earlier this month FOX5 met with Doug Hendrix, Deputy Public Affairs Specialist...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Associated Press

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time. On Friday, four voting rights groups came out against the proposal, calling it an “admirable attempt to ensure higher standards” for counting votes by hand, but urging the secretary of state to prohibit the practice outright, noting that the push for hand-counting stems from “unfounded speculation” about voting machines. “The regulations are not enough to address the underlying accuracy issues and remediate the legal deficiencies of hand count processes,” the groups Brennan Center, All Voting is Local, ACLU Nevada and Silver State Voices said in a statement Friday. Both voting rights groups and hand-count proponents spoke at an online hearing Friday, the first meeting convened to discuss the regulations. Voting rights groups lobbied to prohibit hand-counts, while voting machine skeptics, a majority of the speakers, said the proposed regulations were a power grab meant to sabotage hand-counting.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Workers report feeling unsafe at Nevada’s largest gold-mining corporation

This story was produced in collaboration between High Country News and The Nevada Independent and supported by grants from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Editor’s note: Several current or former employees have spoken with our reporters for this investigation. Because of concerns of retaliation from Nevada Gold Mines and Barrick Gold Corp, we have used gender-neutral pseudonyms throughout this story. We have used an asterisk to denote where names have been changed to protect our sources’ identities.
Nevada Current

Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tick Segerblom
Fox5 KVVU

Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents may soon have another option for internet, as provider Google Fiber announced that it is planning to expand to the Silver State. In a post from CEO Dinni Jain, Google Fiber says it is talking to leaders in the following states with the goal to bring the company’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities:
NEVADA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office. Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation. In a statement, Marchant said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Southern Nevada#Legislature#Legal Aid
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Housing
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy