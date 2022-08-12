Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Schommer pays homage to late friend after winning second straight Senior Division title
DETROIT LAKES – Lakeville's Bill Schommer used to make the trip north for the Pine to Palm golf tournament to play with longtime friend Pat Vincelli. A few years ago, Vincelli passed away. Since then, Schommer has won back-to-back Senior Division championships. The latest came on Sunday in a 1-up win over Bob Cavanagh.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Detroit Lakes native claims Super Senior Division title after 20 years
DETROIT LAKES – Bert Olson moved away from Detroit Lakes years ago but still calls the Pine to Palm course at the Detroit Country Club his home. On Sunday, Olson won his first Pine to Palm title with a 2-1 victory over Ron Vincelli in the Super Senior Division Championship.
lakesarearadio.net
Joshuaa Robards wins 90th Annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An Australian has won the 90th Annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament in Detroit Lakes. Joshuaa Robards remained consistent throughout the championship match at Detroit Country Club against Ian Simonich allowing him to secure the Pine to Palm in the 16th hole. Robards, of New Castle, Australia had never played in the tournament or the course until this week. This was Robards first win in the U.S. who will be a Sophomore at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Schommer, Spriggs survive upset scares in Senior Division
DETROIT LAKES – Defending Senior Division champion Bill Schommer has been given a run for his money through two rounds of match play. After narrowly beating 32nd-seeded Dan Drenth in 19 holes on Thursday, Schommer needed all 18 holes to beat 17th-seeded John Jenson 1-up. The medalist and second seed in the field, Kent Spriggs, survived his first two rounds in the same fashion. He knocked off 15th-seeded Colin Bork in a playoff hole after winning a 1-up match against 31st-seeded Kieth Aasen a day earlier.
valleynewslive.com
How the Bison are navigating the changing waters of College Football with NIL
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a little over a year since the NCAA has ruled that College Athletes can profit off of their name, image, and likeness. And athletes across the country have been cashing in. Some of the more lucrative deals we’ve seen so far have been worth millions of dollars, including a 9.5 million dollar deal for a high school quarterback that recently signed with the Miami Hurricanes. While these incentive-based NIL programs grow across the country, the Bison Football team has seen their players take advantage of what Coach Matt Entz calls merit-based deals.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Multiple injuries reported in Detroit Lakes motorcycle-vehicle crash
8:39 a.m., near west Central Street, Detroit Lakes, a window was broken in a vehicle parked outside. 10:36 p.m., near south Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a pole. No injuries. 12:11 p.m., near Summit Avenue and Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:49 p.m., near Valley...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 14-24
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Robert “BOB” Spilman
Robert Dale Spilman, age 78, died Friday August 12, 2022 at is residence in Detroit Lakes, MN. Bob was born December 1, 1943 to Robert Spilman and Violet Spilman (Menz) in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after, his family moved to Brainard, MN where he spent his childhood. Bob attended Brown Institute where he graduated with a degree in Radio Broadcasting. He then moved to Detroit Lakes and was hired at KDLM on September 7, 1964. He would spend the next 30 years at KDLM bringing magic to the airways as everyone knew his distinctive radio voice. He was a marketing genius and helped bring success to so many businesses in the community. It was May, 1965 that he met the love of his life, Joyce, at KDLM when she was sent from the business school to work a week at the radio station. It was love at 1st sight for Bob and they married on September 4th, 1965. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this year. In 1970, they built a home in Detroit Lakes and it is there where they shared many beautiful memories raising their 2 daughters Kimberia and Kara. One of Bob’s many successes was putting his very own radio station on the air on July 4, 1994. KRCQ immediately became the #1 radio station in Becker County. The outpouring and support from the community was overwhelming but it was not a surprise. Bob had an undying and exceptional work ethic and he held people to high standards. He was a man of integrity and the ones who knew him best knew the tender heart of gold that he had. Bob had a passion for watching every sport but his favorite to watch and attend was the Boy’s NCCA Basketball games. He attended the Final Four games for 30 consecutive years. Bob had strong values and a deep deep love for the America he once knew. He proudly flew the flag every day and had undying love and respect for Veterans and the people who serve our country. Bob enjoyed playing countless games of cribbage with his daughter Kara where they still have a running tally of money owed to each other. Grandpa “Bob-Bob” loved spending time with his grandchildren and he was so proud. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter; Kara (James), daughter Kimberia and grandchildren; Collins, Wilson, Keaton, Robert and Ben. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 18th, 2PM, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. lunch will be provided at the American Legion Post #15 in Detroit Lakes, after the service.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
DL-Online
Man injured in pickup-Jeep crash near Pelican Rapids
A Little Falls man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Pelican Rapids. Nathaniel James Becker, 19, of Little Falls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck,...
DL-Online
Betty Jo Leach
Betty Jo Leach, 90, Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ecumen-Emmanuel Nursing Home with family at her side. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 20 at David-Donehower Funeral Home. A time of gathering and memory sharing will be held from 11:00 until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a crash near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Patrick Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota; and a Chevy Silverado, driven by Nathaniel Becker, 19, of Little Falls, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 108 near Pelican Rapids when the two crash. The Jeep reportedly signaled to turn and go south on Bur Oak Hills when the two vehicles collided and rolled into ditch.
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
DL-Online
Wolf Lake's 39th Harvest Festival is Aug. 19-20
WOLF LAKE — The 39th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19, with a pageant to determine the new Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss Wolf Lake, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Hall. Candidates include Hana Isola, Ailey Yliniemi, Anna-Mae DeGroat, Hanna Beck,...
kfgo.com
Sunday fire causes heavy damage to south Fargo house
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire caused heavy damage to a home at 1442 11th Avenue South in Fargo Sunday. Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire shortly after 9 a.m. and found everyone out and flames showing on the front of the house on both the first and second floors.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Food Truck Festival
The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
fargounderground.com
Run for the Fallen Car, Bike, and Airplane Show
The Fargo Air Museum, partnered with the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, will host a classic car show. The event will include a silent auction, family-friendly games, food, entertainment, and more. Admission is a free-will donation. Starting at 10 am will also be a poker-style bike run that will begin and...
