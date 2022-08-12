The US Secretary of Energy first time in Tri-Cities has high hopes for future of clean energy

Read full article on original website
Related
Energy secretary agrees Tri-Cities assets ‘irresistible’ for growing a clean energy hub
One company is considering the Tri-Cities for a 200-worker plant to make ammonia for fertilizer.
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: How much will Washington’s new CO2 tax increase gas prices? Let’s bet!
Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center is willing to put his reputation and much more on the line. Based on the Department of Ecology’s projections, Washington state’s new tax on CO2 emissions will add about 46 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas next year. Governor Inslee disagrees. He says the impact will be “pennies.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 11 and 41
PNNL Strengthening Puerto Rico’s Power Grid
RICHLAND, Wash.- After Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico in 2017 the Department of Energy (DOE) and the national laboratory system partnered with Puerto Rico to generate a more resilient power grid. As a result Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) created the Electrical Grid Resilience and Assessment System (EGRASS, to...
Tri-Cities biggest employer to share in $17B to develop next-generation computer chips
Sen. Maria Cantwell expects it will create 280,000 U.S. jobs.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
Washington State Court of Appeals sides with Inslee’s authority to enact mask mandate
In a published opinion, the Washington State Court of Appeals has sided with Gov. Jay Inslee’s authority to institute a mask mandate. Petitioners sought to nullify the state secretary of health’s order that called for Washingtonians to wear a mask indoors and in certain large outdoor settings during the pandemic.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Homebuilding slows in the Tri-Cities but demand goes on
Four interest rate hikes and a supply chain that adds months to the delivery for everything involved with homebuilding is curtailing new home construction in the Tri-Cities. Local homebuilders secured permits for 768 homes in the first seven months of 2022, according to HBA research. That is down from the 1,055 issued in the same period in 2021 and from the six-year average of 908, or a drop of 27% compared to last year and 15% behind the recent average.
Farmers, customers scramble to make new plans after flour mill fire
PENDLETON — Pacific Northwest wheat farmers are beginning to cope with the fallout from a massive fire on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that left the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton a “total loss.”. The company is working with farmers to handle the excess supply, said Natalie Faulkner, director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland’s Reach Museum emergesfrom pandemic leaner and stronger
The Reach Museum survived the pandemic, increasing admissions beyond pre-pandemic levels, celebrating its eighth anniversary and looking to the future with hope for an expansion at its Richland facility overlooking the Columbia River. “It’s really a milestone for us,” said Rosanna Sharpe, executive director. The museum was meeting...
Inflation reaches 9.1 percent; CBC dean breaks down what comes next
PASCO, Wash. — Is the American Dream even affordable anymore?. With skyrocketing prices just about everywhere, supply chain issues and labor shortages, many Americans have been put in survival mode as inflation reaches 9.1 percent. The Pew Research Center found seven out of 10 Americans believes inflation is the...
starvedrock.media
Tim Eyman suing to force Washington advisory vote on $3.9B cap and trade legislation
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman may be poised for victory in his effort to get a tax advisory vote for cap and trade legislation on the November ballot after a judge ruled Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits. Thurston County Superior Court Judge James...
Former Pendleton Flour Mills grain operations chief assesses impact of fire
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg’s career with Pendleton Flour Mills began as vice president of grain operations in 1983. He was instrumental in developing the grain elevator at Mission for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “I ran grain operations at Pendleton Flour Mills until I merged...
Comments / 1