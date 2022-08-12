The Northern Arizona Wranglers are the 2022 IFL Champions. Yes indeed, from worst to first. What an incredible turnaround in just one season. Even more impressive if you consider that no other professional sports team has ever done that. Yeah, there have been teams that were last in their division, but never the worst in the league. Historical, you bet, and it happened in our own backyard. So many people go into making of a championship team, so congratulations to you, my friends. You did it. You are the best in the IFL for 2022, and quite deserving of that. The Wranglers held off the Quad City Steamwheelers 47-45, a closer score than perhaps it should have been, but more on that later.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO