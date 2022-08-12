Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
prescottenews.com
Wranglers Top Quad City 47-45 For IFL Championship – Ron Williams
The Northern Arizona Wranglers are the 2022 IFL Champions. Yes indeed, from worst to first. What an incredible turnaround in just one season. Even more impressive if you consider that no other professional sports team has ever done that. Yeah, there have been teams that were last in their division, but never the worst in the league. Historical, you bet, and it happened in our own backyard. So many people go into making of a championship team, so congratulations to you, my friends. You did it. You are the best in the IFL for 2022, and quite deserving of that. The Wranglers held off the Quad City Steamwheelers 47-45, a closer score than perhaps it should have been, but more on that later.
prescottenews.com
Wranglers and Steamwheelers Ready To Go – Ron Williams
Photo: Offensive Coordinator Rod Windsor and quarterback Kaleb Barker have shared in much success this season. Quad City Steamwheelers vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers. Dollar Loan Center (5567 capacity) Henderson, Nevada. Saturday, August 13, 5:05 pm Pacific Time TV: KAZT-TV, IFL YouTube Channel. Making history comes to mind when you take...
milb.com
Vegas slugs way to doubleheader sweep on Saturday
Tacoma, WA (8/13/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-61) were swept in a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium by the Las Vegas Aviators (55-55) on Saturday afternoon/evening, by final scores of 9-4 and 5-3. The single-admission double-dip made up a May 28 rainout. All Rainiers runs were scored via home run in both games (seven innings apiece).
news3lv.com
College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Correction: Marshawn Lynch-Vegas Arrest story
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013. Copyright 2022 The...
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
dallasexpress.com
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
vegas24seven.com
Eli Young Band, Dylan Scott, Thompson Square Lead All-Star Lineup for 95.5 The Bull’s Country in the Cove 2022
Eli Young Band, Dylan Scott, Thompson Square Lead All-Star Lineup for. WHAT: 95.5 The Bull, Las Vegas’ New Country, has partnered with the Lake Mead. Yacht Club once again for its previously announced 7th annual event, Country in. the Cove 2022, on August 14, 2022, at Cowabunga Bay Water...
Las Vegas neighborhood rain totals far higher than airport
If you live at the airport, we're sorry. You're missing out on all this rain. Totals in neighborhoods around the valley are much higher.
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday. According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel. The company says...
Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show
It sounds like Rick Harrison’s net worth is getting another boost. He and his Pawn Stars co-stars are taking their show on the road for a spin-off series set to premiere this fall. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
FBI apprehends Arizona man in Las Vegas after home invasion
Golden Valley, Arizona, was apprehended Wednesday in Las Vegas by the FBI's Criminal Apprehension Team as authorities investigate a home invasion that ended with two people in a Kingman hospital with possible broken bones.
Raiders
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday
HENDERSON, Nev. – Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers in the performance of our National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium. No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself - Wayne Newton.
Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night. It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash. Pittman […]
Fox5 KVVU
Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site. According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
