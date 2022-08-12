Read full article on original website
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 15, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. around 5 mph in the afternoon. Kona High 1.5 feet 06:07 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:57 AM HST. Kawaihae High 1.6 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM...
Kanoelehua/Kekūanaōʻa Intersection in Hilo Open Again Following Traffic Accident
Update: Police reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, that the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa Street in Hilo is open again. They thanked the public for its patience. Original story: Big Island police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kekūanaōʻa...
Repair Work set for Kīlauea/Aupuni Intersection Sunday
The Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply, will be repairing a water pipe near the Kīlauea/Aupuni intersection fronting Hilo Laser Tag on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be one lane closures on the Puna-bound lanes. Hawaiʻi Police Department will be...
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
Hawaii County Council: Big Island Voters Choose New Faces
Twenty-three candidates vied for two-year, nonpartisan seats on the Hawaii County Council in Saturday’s primary election. All nine districts had at least two candidates in the race except for District 7 where incumbent Rebecca Villegas ran unopposed. District 7 encompasses Central Kona and portions of South and North Kona.
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Cop on Top Returns This Month to Benefit Special Olympics
Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers from the Big Island will again take community service to a new level with the return of Cop on Top. Officers will rise to the occasion and collect donations from above to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i from Aug. 25-27 at Walmart in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Hilo man charged with property damage, meth possession, and resisting arrest
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo man was charged with 3 counts regarding an incident on August 9, 2022 in Hilo. 34-year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arresting in relation to the August 9th incident. Pomroy has prior felony convictions for burglary, assault, theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
Hawaiian Air: Los Angeles – Hilo, Hawaii (and vice versa). $246. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Ordered To Stop Alleged Harassment
A court has ordered a deputy prosecutor in Hilo to stop allegedly harassing his neighbor, a disabled veteran. District Judge Kanani Laubach issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Randall Winston “Bew” Albright and his wife Nicole Albright, a massage therapist also known as Isis. According to...
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani
Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
