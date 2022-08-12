Yavapai College District Governing Board Approves Aviation Program Private Pilot Training Fees

Read full article on original website
Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona Welcomes Prescott Native Heather Seets
Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona welcomes Heather Seets. Heather Seets has an extensive background in mediation, health care, home care, and hospice in the greater Prescott region. She worked for over 20 years for the Yavapai County Superior Court in the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Heather has been an adjunct faculty member at Prescott College and Yavapai College teaching Communication and Principled Negotiation. She is a graduate of Prescott high school and attended Yavapai College where she studied business. Heather has her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Arizona University making the Dean’s list. She was the winner of the Arizona National Association of Social Workers Arizona Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. She has also found time to volunteer for Operation Deep Freeze, Yavapai Regional Transit, Member of Prescott Area Leadership, and Heights Church. She also served on the board of directors for Skyview Charter School and the Mediation Center of Yavapai County. Recently, Heather has worked for two local hospice agencies and founded the “1000 Hearts” Program for Good Samaritan Hospice during the Covid pandemic. Heather is a great addition to the Angel Family.
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
Jenkins wins her reelection; Moore, Escoffier, Whatley in lead, though count not yet official
While the Aug. 2 Primary Election results are still unofficial, those with the highest number of vote counts in Camp Verde are merely awaiting the Yavapai County Recorder’s final tally of provisional ballots before declaring formal victory. A representative from the town stated the town cannot officially call the...
Florence Spyrow out as CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today, Friday, Aug. 12, a change in NAH leadership, according to a press release. Florence “Flo” Spyrow has “stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.”. Following this decision, Josh Tinkle, NAH Chief Operating Officer, has been named acting CEO by...
Prescott Water Contamination Response Plan
Last week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing, and City staff members met with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
New Apartments, Holiday Updates, Gardening in Prescott | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
This week has been all about enjoying the monsoons for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. Oh, and learning more about everything happening in our beloved hometown. From coverage on housing in Prescott Valley, back to school safety, mental health, summer concerts, planting landscapes in Prescott, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need.
Sedona To Pay Homeowners To Stop Renting to Tourists
A popular Arizona destination for travelers from around the world may soon be impacted by a short-term rental change. A lack of available housing for residents has prompted the City Sedona to start a program that incentivizes homeowners to lease out their homes to local workers and to stop leasing out their homes as Airbnb rentals to tourists.
USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest
As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
Prescott Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with the disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle containers. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste, and appliances.
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
Lisa’s Biggest Summer Perennials
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss Lisa’s biggest summer perennials. Learn about Marigolds, Coneflower, Rudbeckia, Echibekia, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
