Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD remained in red today.

Ankr ANKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while THORChain RUNE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser. ANKR jumped around 40% after leading crypto exchange Binance announced a strategic investment in the blockchain platform.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.14 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.4% to $23,960, while ETH edged higher by around 0.2% to $1,890.50 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Ankr ANKR/USD

Price: $0.04913

24-hour gain: 40.3%

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD

Price: $0.08136

24-hour gain: 20.2%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.28

24-hour gain:18.9%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $41.63

24-hour gain: 7.6%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $31.61

24-hour gain: 7.5%

Losers

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.87

24-hour drop: 7.1%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.57

24-hour drop: 6.8%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $7.25

24-hour drop: 6.4%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $14.59

24-hour drop: 5.8%

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $65.11

24-hour drop: 5.6%