Sebring, FL

LkldNow

Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park

A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County deputy hit by car expected to be OK

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy who was hit by a car Sunday evening likely will be able to leave the hospital with no serious injuries. Deputy Katie Reese was outside her patrol car with other deputies around 9:20 p.m. on Combee Road near Old Combee Road outside of Lakeland when another driver crashed into her, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move

LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

