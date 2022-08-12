Read full article on original website
Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park
A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
Lakeland Electric customers face highest rate spike on record
Lakeland Electric is raising its customer’s fuel rates from $60 to $75 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, starting September 1.
Polk County deputy hit by car expected to be OK
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy who was hit by a car Sunday evening likely will be able to leave the hospital with no serious injuries. Deputy Katie Reese was outside her patrol car with other deputies around 9:20 p.m. on Combee Road near Old Combee Road outside of Lakeland when another driver crashed into her, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move
LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Deputy okay after being struck by vehicle in Polk County, official says
A Polk County deputy was taken to the hospital this weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeland, authorities said.
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
fox13news.com
Woman accused of breaking into Polk County cars, using stolen credit cards at Dollar General
LAKELAND, Fla. - A smash and grab thief is on the loose in Polk County. Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department, are looking for a woman tied to at least five vehicle break-ins over the last six weeks. "If...
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
Polk County Deputies Respond To Fatal Bartow Crash
BARTOW, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:47 a.m. to a fatal traffic crash south of Bartow in the area of 4151 US 17. Deputies say while working that scene, another crash occurred just south of the fatal crash on US 17
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
wengradio.com
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
Serial purse snatcher wanted by Lakeland police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office
According to police, the unidentified woman stole belongings on two occasions at Common Ground Park and one time at a park near Lake Parker. In two of those cases, police said she smashed windows to take the items.
Manatee County man missing after ‘unusual behavior,’ deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen this past Tuesday.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
