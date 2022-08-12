Read full article on original website
Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive
A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree. The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.
'Devastated': Firefighter killed by falling tree while battling wildfire in western Oregon
Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan died as he helped fight the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, Oregon in the Willamette National Forest.
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Father-of-two shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Oregon
A father of two in Oregon was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident that was allegedly sparked after the 45-year-old splashed the window of the suspected killer’s BMW. On Wednesday 13 July, Dennis Anderson, 45, was driving home from the beach with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury,...
Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash
A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler.The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long...
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Oklahoma Man Allegedly Ran Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Family In Montana Then Shot Them
Montana authorities say that Derick Madden deliberately targeted his ex-girlfriend, Christina Siau, and her family with his truck and then began shooting at them in Glacier National Park. An Oklahoma man allegedly ran down his ex-girlfriend's family members in his pickup truck while they were strolling through Montana's Glacier National...
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
mansionglobal.com
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Southwest states facing tough choices about water as Colorado River diminishes
The drought-stricken Colorado River is in critical condition. Last summer, the federal government declared the first ever shortage on the river, triggering cuts to water supplies in the Southwest. Since then, things have only gotten worse. The Colorado is the lifeblood of the region. It waters some of the country's fastest growing cities, nourishes some of our most fertile fields, and powers 1.4 trillion dollars in annual economic activity. The river runs more than 1,400 miles, from headwaters in the Rockies to its delta in northern Mexico where it ends in a trickle. Seven states and 30 Native American tribes lie in the Colorado River Basin. As we first reported in October, the river has been running dry due to the historically severe drought.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Are Proposing To Place More Wolves and Beavers That Would Re-establish Ecological Balance
On western federal lands, experts from Oregon State University are recommending management measures that, in their opinion, will increase the number of wolves and beavers and restore biological processes. William Ripple, co-lead author of the study "Rewilding the American West," and 19 other authors recommend establishing a network based on...
Daily Beast
Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves
The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained
The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon
Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary. Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho. On August 5th, Greg...
US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that protections for wolves may need to be restored because increased hunting in Idaho and Montana posed a potential threat to wolves across the region. A final determination was due June 1. The Humane Society of the United States and Center for Biological Diversity asked U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Montana to order federal officials to make a final decision.
NY man cycling to all 50 states describes Montana's scenery as 'spectacular'
Bob Barnes, the man who has cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, had to stop twice while he rode through the states of Montana and Idaho. "The wind doesn’t stop," Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital while he was still in Montana. "You just fight it one mile at a time."
