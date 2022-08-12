ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toivola, MI

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, OR
Accidents
State
Michigan State
Douglas County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Portland, OR
City
Toivola, MI
County
Douglas County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Portland, MI
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler.The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long...
HARDIN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#Wildfire#Western Us#Accident#The Big Swamp Fire#Ems#The Toketee Airstrip
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
mansionglobal.com

Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million

Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS News

Southwest states facing tough choices about water as Colorado River diminishes

The drought-stricken Colorado River is in critical condition. Last summer, the federal government declared the first ever shortage on the river, triggering cuts to water supplies in the Southwest. Since then, things have only gotten worse. The Colorado is the lifeblood of the region. It waters some of the country's fastest growing cities, nourishes some of our most fertile fields, and powers 1.4 trillion dollars in annual economic activity. The river runs more than 1,400 miles, from headwaters in the Rockies to its delta in northern Mexico where it ends in a trickle. Seven states and 30 Native American tribes lie in the Colorado River Basin. As we first reported in October, the river has been running dry due to the historically severe drought.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Beast

Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves

The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained

The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that protections for wolves may need to be restored because increased hunting in Idaho and Montana posed a potential threat to wolves across the region. A final determination was due June 1. The Humane Society of the United States and Center for Biological Diversity asked U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Montana to order federal officials to make a final decision.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy