ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport

There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Connecticut State
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NewsRadio WILK

Traffic delays due to Little League World Series

Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
Beach Radio

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#One Game Playoff#Rally Tonight#Townsquare Media#Espn#Xfinity
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW

There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Beach Radio

Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy