Little League World Series is back for 75th anniversary, featuring Pennsylvania team, number of ‘firsts’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The two-week celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series kicks off this week with 20 teams, including one from Pennsylvania, vying for the title. Games begin Wednesday, but the Grand Slam Parade that attracts thousands to downtown Williamsport steps off at 5:30...
977wmoi.com
Local Flavor in Little League World Series in Williamsport
There will be a local team participating in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week. The Southeast Iowa All-Stars based out of Davenport, Iowa beat Webb City, Missouri 4-3 on Friday in the Midwest Regional Tournament championship game. The win by Iowa avenged a 3-1 loss to Missouri earlier in the tourney. Southeast Iowa All-Stars will now be renamed Midwest Champions when the World Series starts on Thursday.
Baseball – Toms River East’s Little League Summer Ends on a No-Hitter
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Both finalists in the Little League Metro region boast rich baseball traditions, but the Toms River East Little League had what the Massapequa Coast Little League program has been scrapping to win since its establishment in 1950: championships. Facing a team with three Little League World Series...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE
Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
Boys Soccer – 20 Shore Teams Compete at Capelli Complex Summer Festival
The first official day of high school soccer practice is still a week away, but the unofficial start to the preseason has always been the summer team tournaments. The word “tournament” is used loosely in this case, as the August get-togethers are prescheduled summer scrimmages. Over the last...
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Traffic delays due to Little League World Series
Motorists traveling to the greater Williamsport area over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways, especially Interstate I-80 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County, due to the Little League World Series. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
L’Osteria Owner Wants to Wow Toms River, NJ With a New Culinary Experience
Francesco Barbarossa hopes to show Ocean County what "real Italian food" is. Last week, I told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria opening soon in Toms River. Today, I got the chance to speak with the owner, Francesco Barbarossa, who was very excited about his plans to bring "a different culinary experience" to Ocean County.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 LLWS game
The stars of tomorrow take the field at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, today at the 2022 Little League World Series. This year's iteration represents the 75th anniversary of the competition. And it should be a doozy, with international teams slated to participate for the first time since 2019. Much remains the same....
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
