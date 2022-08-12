Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares brooding new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Bower has shared a brooding new track titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth stand-alone single for 2022. Released last Friday (August 12) after being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ is a dark and twangy country-rock song, with its lyrics and accompanying music video making several references to death and religion. Bower first made mention of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
NME
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
Guitar World Magazine
Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102
The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
Kip Moore Delivers Incredible Cover Of U2’s “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”
I love me a good Kip Moore cover. We’ve seen him do tons of kickass covers of songs outside the country genre before, like Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule The World,” Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” and even Prince’s “Purple Rain,” just to name a few.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much She Paid Future for “Pressurelicious” Verse
Megan Thee Stallion dropped some serious dough to secure a Future verse. During a recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston rapper spoke about her hit single “Pressurelicious” and how she ultimately convinced Hendrix to appear on the cut. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right?...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
‘Messyness’ Comedian Teddy Ray Dead at 32: ‘A Hilarious and Beloved Performer’
Comedian Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. “All Def Family, we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away,” media company All Def Digital, whom Ray frequently collaborated with, confirmed the late comic’s death via Instagram on Saturday, August 13. “Teddy was the kindest person you could ever meet. […]
NME
Corey Feldman claims Marilyn Manson sabotaged his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’
Corey Feldman has accused Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’. The actor and singer has alleged that Manson was responsible for sending in back up singers who were sent to do a bad job. “The ‘Heavenly Tour’ was definitely the exact opposite of that,” Feldman told...
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
guitar.com
New Megadeth song slams “little brats” in band t-shirts who don’t actually listen to their music, says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
NME
Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
NME
The Lounge Society: “Being pinned down is the most dangerous thing as a band”
When you’re a teenager stuck in the same park every weekend, just about anywhere can feel suffocating – those long dull days staring at the clouds, drinking tinnies, dreaming of a better world. Though their sound was born out of the frustrations of growing up in the Pennine towns of the Calder Valley, The Lounge Society now freely admit their rural roots helped them stab through the wave of angsty guitar music that bubbled to the surface in the pandemic.
NME
VIXX’s Ravi unveils new digital single ‘Bye’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein
VIXX rapper Ravi has teamed up with MAMAMOO’s Wheein for a new single titled ‘Bye’. On August 15 at 6PM KST, Ravi dropped his latest song, ‘Bye’, featuring MAMAMOO member and soloist Wheein, who is currently signed to his label, The L1VE. The release arrives ahead of his upcoming military enlistment, which will commence some time in late 2022.
NME
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will qualify for Oscar nominations in 2023
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible for a trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards, it has been reported. Both artists will qualify for nominations in the Best Live Action Short category, thanks to the fact that extended music videos for both of their songs – the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ – were screened theatrically.
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
