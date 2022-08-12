Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Wilson Eagles
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time in two years, head coach Kenny Ridley and the Wilson Eagles return to eight-man district action this football season with one goal back on the board for Wilson. Making the post-season. “I think we actually have a chance this year to really...
KXII.com
Era Hornets
ERA, Texas (KXII) - The Era Hornets are using last season as a building block heading into 2022. The Hornets went 2-8 last season, leading them to an early first round playoff exit at the hands of the dominant Albany Lions. Which for some would seem like a disappointment, but for head coach Terry Felderhoff, last season will serve as a solid foundation for the Hornet program moving forward.
KXII.com
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
KXII.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
KXII.com
Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert man. “It’s like a dream, I keep thinking he’s gonna come back through the door and he’s not,” Victim’s Wife Sheila Berry said.
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
KXII.com
Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
KXII.com
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child. Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday. Ewing is charged with:. assault...
KXII.com
Mannsville Public School to close temporarily for Covid-19 cases
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County school is temporarily closing for a week. In a Facebook post, Superintendent Brandi Price-Kelty announced that Mannsville Public School will be closing the week of August 15 due to an increasingly high number of positive Covid tests for both students and staff. The...
