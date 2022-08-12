ERA, Texas (KXII) - The Era Hornets are using last season as a building block heading into 2022. The Hornets went 2-8 last season, leading them to an early first round playoff exit at the hands of the dominant Albany Lions. Which for some would seem like a disappointment, but for head coach Terry Felderhoff, last season will serve as a solid foundation for the Hornet program moving forward.

