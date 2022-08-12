ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Brewers, Cardinals to tangle for leg up in NL Central

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IgtC_0hERSifL00

The stakes in the National League Central Division get higher starting this weekend as the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series.

The Cardinals saw their lead over Milwaukee sliced to a half-game after losing 8-6 to the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Thursday.

St. Louis is 10-3 in their last 13 games, including a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees last weekend. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol wants his team to remain focused heading into the much-anticipated series against the Brewers.

“I don’t believe in big series,” said Marmol. “This was a big series. The Yankees one was a big series. This one is no different. Milwaukee’s coming to town. Our goal is to beat them.”

The Brewers are riding high after sweeping a brief two-game set against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames is hoping his team can carry that momentum into this weekend’s series.

“Obviously we are going to play some really good teams this last month and a half, and we know we have to be better,” said Adames. “That’s what we’re trying to do now. We’re going to go to St. Louis and try to play at our highest level and try to win the series.”

Infielder Keston Hiura is batting .326 (15-for-46) with five homers and eight RBIs over his last 16 games for Milwaukee, which is 3-5 this month.

The Brewers will send left-hander Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA) to the mound in the series opener. He won his second straight start on Aug. 5, allowing one run over seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Lauer, 27, is 2-2 with a 6.93 ERA in six career games (five starts) against St. Louis, including 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts this season.

Nolan Arenado is 5-for-17 with a home run against Lauer, who has posted a 2.65 ERA in nine starts this season at American Family Field compared with a 4.47 mark in 11 road games.

St. Louis will counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53), who is making his second start with the team since being acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.

Montgomery, 29, tossed five scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Yankees on Saturday before exiting for precautionary reasons due to cramping.

“It’s tough to throw against a team you just left. For him to do what he did was pretty special,” Marmol said. “He had nine groundball outs. A really good job by Jordan.”

Montgomery is facing Milwaukee for the first time since July 7, 2017, when he allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings as a member of the Yankees.

The Cardinals have received a spark from outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who is hitting .348 (23-for-66) in his last 25 games.

Nootbaar, who played right field and drew two walks while batting leadoff on Thursday, is also known for keeping things light during the long season.

“He’s a gamer, he’s just a great dude, great person,” said Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson. “Just someone you need in a clubhouse, honestly.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Denver, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jordan Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Milwaukee Brewers#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Davis for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pirates come into matchup against the Giants on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (8-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -239, Pirates +197; over/under is 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor sitting for Milwaukee on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced in center field by Jonathan Davis versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 297 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .225 batting average with a .694...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Trade Rumors

Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns

The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy