ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Connecticut State
Toms River, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
105.7 The Hawk

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#One Game Playoff#Rally Tonight#Townsquare Media#Espn#Xfinity
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW

There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy