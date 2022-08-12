Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
Baseball – Toms River East’s Little League Summer Ends on a No-Hitter
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Both finalists in the Little League Metro region boast rich baseball traditions, but the Toms River East Little League had what the Massapequa Coast Little League program has been scrapping to win since its establishment in 1950: championships. Facing a team with three Little League World Series...
Lionetti Had Number of the Beast…from The East, Eliminates Toms River East Little League
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The road to Williamsport was cut short for the Toms River...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE
Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
Boat hits land and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
L’Osteria Owner Wants to Wow Toms River, NJ With a New Culinary Experience
Francesco Barbarossa hopes to show Ocean County what "real Italian food" is. Last week, I told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria opening soon in Toms River. Today, I got the chance to speak with the owner, Francesco Barbarossa, who was very excited about his plans to bring "a different culinary experience" to Ocean County.
Manchester’s Farrell Among Youngest Football Coaches In NJ
With deep football roots Tommy Farrell at age 27 becomes one of the youngest head football coaches in New Jersey. Farrell has served as an assistant at New Egypt, Parsippany and Shore Regional and takes over a Hawks team that was 3-7 last season and graduated some of their top players but do return 9 starters on both offense and defense.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Boys Soccer – 20 Shore Teams Compete at Capelli Complex Summer Festival
The first official day of high school soccer practice is still a week away, but the unofficial start to the preseason has always been the summer team tournaments. The word “tournament” is used loosely in this case, as the August get-togethers are prescheduled summer scrimmages. Over the last...
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Piscataway, NJ motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in Marlboro 3-vehicle crash
MARLBORO – A Saturday crash involving two SUVs and a motorcycle on a road in the township has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger seriously hurt, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Marlboro Township police and members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded...
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Several Injured, Passengers Ejected After Boat Runs Aground in Barnegat Bay
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River police are investigating after a boat ran aground in...
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1