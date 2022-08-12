ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Cinemablend

Blake Lively Started Celebrating Her Birthday With Star Wars And Pixar At Disneyland, But Where’s Ryan Reynolds?

Blake Lively has been in a celebratory mood as her birthday is only a few days away. As part of her pre-birthday celebration, Lively decided to take a moment and celebrate herself at the happiest place on Earth – Disneyland. Of course, she enjoyed her time being surrounded by Star Wars characters and Pixar icons, as seen on social media. But something seemed off as followers asked where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was?
