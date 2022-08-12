Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Libertarian Stewart pledges to legalize magic mushrooms if elected governor
(Radio Iowa) – Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, says ending the nation’s war on drugs is his “most important” priority. “It’s the worst mistake this country has ever made,” Stewart said during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. “If you want to argue that point, the only thing that could possibly be worse is the Civil War, but the Civil War only for four years. The Drug War has lasted for over 100 years.”
kjan.com
Bird says as Iowa’s attorney general, she’d sue Biden Administration for overreach
(Radio Iowa) – The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. “We hear from a lot of people who are concerned about what’s going on with the Biden Administration,” Bird says. “They’re worried about their freedoms, they’re worried about how do you fight back?”
kjan.com
Iowa administrators scramble to fill teaching jobs as start of school looms
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. “What we have really noticed the last couple of years, there were always some very specific content areas that were shortage areas. We would always have people calling about physics teachers or special education teachers,” McDermott says, “and now it’s really almost all content areas in all types of positions.”
kjan.com
NW Iowa man arrested in Taylor County, Sunday
(Bedford, Iowa) – A man from northwest Iowa was arrested Sunday in Taylor County, following an investigation into a report a man was at the back door of a residence, covered in blood. Deputies responding to the 200 block of Orchard Street, in Bedford, spoke with subject, who was identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, of LeMars. Bernal told Deputies that his vehicle was stolen.
Comments / 0