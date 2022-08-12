HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison baseball has added Michael Roberts to its coaching staff as an assistant coach, Head Coach Marlin Ikenberry announced on Monday morning. “Mike is the definition of a baseball guy,” said Ikenberry. “He is well respected throughout the game and is a great teacher and communicator. We could not be more excited to have Mike and his family as a part of our baseball family here at JMU.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO