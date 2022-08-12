Read full article on original website
Bridgewater hammers Stuarts Draft to take 2-1 series lead
Bridgewater won at Stuarts Draft Monday night, 18-4, in game three of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the Reds now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Bridgewater jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after one inning and they quickly pulled away with a six-run...
Eagles’ Graves named First Team Preseason All-American
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Bridgewater College senior punter Garrett Graves has been named a 2022 D3football.com First Team Preseason All-American, which was announced by the website on Monday afternoon. Graves, a native of Chester, Virginia, saw a career season a year ago as he led the ODAC and ranked among...
JMU Baseball hires Michael Roberts as assistant coach
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison baseball has added Michael Roberts to its coaching staff as an assistant coach, Head Coach Marlin Ikenberry announced on Monday morning. “Mike is the definition of a baseball guy,” said Ikenberry. “He is well respected throughout the game and is a great teacher and communicator. We could not be more excited to have Mike and his family as a part of our baseball family here at JMU.”
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
Gas prices continue to fall
Gas prices in the Harrisonburg market have fallen into the $3.60’s more than a nickel below the state average. GasBuddy reports that average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen nine-cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today. Prices in Virginia are now 59 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 76 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
Protest held to support homeless shelter
With the closure of Open Doors as a backdrop, protestors took to the streets of Harrisonburg Sunday. Those rallying called not only for a permanent shelter, but also for the city to address the issue of affordable housing. Open Doors recently obtained property to set up a permanent shelter in...
