Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
County-Run Park Proposed to Save Greenbury Point from USNA Golf Course Plan
After information first leaked that The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Association (NAGA) and Athletic Association and proposed a second golf course at Greenbury Point in Annapolis, there was immediate backlash from conservationists and community members who use Greenbury Point’s trails for hiking, dog-walking, and enjoying Severn River, Whitehall Bay, and Chesapeake Bay views.
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
aclu-md.org
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
baltimorebrew.com
Mayor and City Council are sweetening developer tax credits that are already out of control, budget office says
Confirmed: Enterprise Zone, Brownfields and other programs benefit wealthy investors in white neighborhoods. Unaddressed: the politics and profit that keep the subsidies flowing. [ANALYSIS]. Consider the mixed messages coming out of City Hall about what matters most to Baltimore’s movers and shakers: real estate and money. The Bureau of...
Elktonia-Carr's Beach preserved from development, given to Annapolis
The soothing sounds of Carr's Beach along our Chesapeake Bay and the sound of mother nature is not what made Carr's Beach famous.
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
New Morgan State students move in; State-of-the-art residence hall opens
This weekend, new students moved in at Morgan State University. About 670 new students will be living in the new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall on campus.
Community celebrates renovation project of Ambassador Theatre at Arts Festival
A Community Arts Festival was held Saturday in Northwest Baltimore. It took place at Forest Park Golf Course.
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt
Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.
Wbaltv.com
Artist behind wire sculptures hanging from Baltimore traffic signals leaves mark on city he loves
The man behind wire sculptures hung on Baltimore City traffic light wires wants to leave his mark on the city he loves. From characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Bart Simpson, to positive messages, it's hard to miss the sculptures on Washington Boulevard and elsewhere around the city. The artist behind...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
