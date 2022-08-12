ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy