The Ridgecrest City Council’s regular meeting on August 3, 2022, opened with a presentation by Stewart Gary, Public Safety Principal for Citygate Associates, LLC, on the cost allocation study of fire service to Ridgecrest. Supported by Kern County Fire Deputy Chief Zachary Wells and Fire Division Chief Bill Steers, Gary addressed fire service deployment, outcome goals and factors of value at risk. Charts listed the staffing and station data summaries for the city’s stations K74 and K77. Of considerable concern is the effect on fire service should one of the stations be closed due to insufficient funding. Citygate’s recommendations are that, as revenues permit, the city should continue to have two fire stations and associated personnel. Gary asked the city to review the recommendations of the study and provide policy direction to staff in the coming months. The entire “Standards of Cover and Community Risk Assessment Study” is located on the city’s webpage for community viewing. In response to a question by Ron Porter during the public comment time, City Manager Ron Strand reported that Ridgecrest pays approximately 76 percent of the full costs for stations K74 and K77.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO