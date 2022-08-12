Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: A new beginning marked by vision and hope
The week ahead marks one of my favorite times of the year as most of Kern’s nearly 240,000 public school students return to the classroom after a much-needed summer holiday. After more than two years of disruption due to the pandemic, the first day of school signifies a new beginning filled with optimism. We have learned much throughout this adversity and have emerged a stronger, more cohesive, and better performing education community.
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave set to achieve inland port designation
MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
CHP: Deadly crash reported on Taft Hwy., Buena Vista Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash happened Monday morning on Taft Highway and Buena Vista Road with an initial report indicating the crash involved a pickup truck and semi.
theloopnewspaper.com
2022 Mountain Festival PRCA Rodeo
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival brings the quiet little town of Tehachapi into a full bloom of family fun time. From festival activities in the park to the flag waving, cheering crowds lining the parade route, Mountain Festival is sure to please one and all. One of the many highlights of Mountain Festival is the 2-day PRCA rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
Motorcyclist Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 south of Gorman. The officials stated that the crash occurred on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138 at around 7:53 p.m.
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
news-ridgecrest.com
Council approves $1M for repairs to Kerr McGee
The Ridgecrest City Council’s regular meeting on August 3, 2022, opened with a presentation by Stewart Gary, Public Safety Principal for Citygate Associates, LLC, on the cost allocation study of fire service to Ridgecrest. Supported by Kern County Fire Deputy Chief Zachary Wells and Fire Division Chief Bill Steers, Gary addressed fire service deployment, outcome goals and factors of value at risk. Charts listed the staffing and station data summaries for the city’s stations K74 and K77. Of considerable concern is the effect on fire service should one of the stations be closed due to insufficient funding. Citygate’s recommendations are that, as revenues permit, the city should continue to have two fire stations and associated personnel. Gary asked the city to review the recommendations of the study and provide policy direction to staff in the coming months. The entire “Standards of Cover and Community Risk Assessment Study” is located on the city’s webpage for community viewing. In response to a question by Ron Porter during the public comment time, City Manager Ron Strand reported that Ridgecrest pays approximately 76 percent of the full costs for stations K74 and K77.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
theshafterpress.com
$300 offered for return of Golden Eagle
A large mounted Golden Eagle was stolen from the Wasco Museum during the week of April 13. A "generous reward" will be presented, without any questions, to anyone that returns it. It was a prized artifact for the museum. The eagle has a wingspan of about 3 to 4 feet...
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Valadao, McCarthy request documents from Department of Interior amid ongoing drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California grapples with a third year of drought, a new statewide survey shows water issues are top-of-mind for residents. It comes as our Congressmen in Kern are speaking out and demanding more information from the Department of Interior. On Wednesday, Kern’s Congressmen Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and David Valadao (R-Hanford) sent […]
