NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
hypebeast.com
THQ Nordic Reboots 'Alone In the Dark' For Current-Gen Platforms
Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.
The 36 best PlayStation games of all time, according to critics
The list includes classics like "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" and modern hits like "God of War" and "Elden Ring."
NFL・
hypebeast.com
'Hunter x Hunter' Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Gives Fans a Health Update
While Yoshihiro Togashi recently let his fans know that he is working on new chapters of Hunter x Hunter — his last release was back in 2018 — many manga readers were curious about his current state of health. No secret that he has been going through a...
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ trails ‘God Of War’ as Sony’s second-biggest PC launch
Former PlayStation-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PC last week (August 12), delivering Sony one of it’s biggest PC launches to date – second only to God Of War. As spotted by BenjiSales on Twitter, SteamDB notes that Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s all-time peak concurrent players hit 66,436 over the...
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis’ latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character. Captain...
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ modder recaptures the magic of Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy
A modder has created a “photorealistic movie graphics reshade,” which makes the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man look like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Uploaded by ReshadeGuy on August 12, the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod is designed to make Marvel’s Spider-Man “look like the greatest Spider-Man movies.” As the creator points out, this refers to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
hypebeast.com
'Ghost of Tsushima' Director Chad Stahelski Wants Film Adaptation in Japanese With Japanese Cast
Chad Stahelski, the director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, wants the language and cast of his film adaptation in Japanese. Speaking to Collider, the director revealed that Sony is supportive of the film featuring an all-Japanese cast and language, and that there is so much “opportunity” for the adaptation to be great. “So, I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. It’s got an opportunity for great action, great looks,” he said. “And honestly, we’d to try to do it, all in character. Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language, but someone else’s and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.”
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
Polygon
$30 will get you Resident Evil 0 through 7 in new Humble Bundle
Humble’s latest bundle is probably the cheapest way to experience the Resident Evil saga. Just $30 gets you 11 games redeemable on Steam — and a coupon for Resident Evil Village — plus a chance to donate to a good cause. Capcom and Humble’s Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle is now live and includes some of the survival horror series’ best (and Resident Evil 6).
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
topgear.com
Grand Theft Auto 6 will set a new benchmark ‘for all entertainment’
Take Two boss confirms GTA6 will smash previous records. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Famously, Grand Theft Auto V became the fastest-selling ‘entertainment’ product – not game, entertainment – in history. Over its first three days it raked in a cool billion dollars, and ranks among one of the best videogames ever made. It’s a bit of a Big Deal.
PS Plus update shows Sony continues to forget about Premium subscribers
The next bundle of games heading to PS Plus has been announced, but might disappoint Premium subscribers. A bumper crop of 10 games will be hitting PS Plus's Premium and Extra libraries on August 16. As listed in a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab), they're headlined by a trio of Yakuza titles – Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All three are beloved action RPGs, with Yakuza 0 arguably offering the best entry point into the main series.
ComicBook
One of 2018's Best Nintendo Switch Games Goes on Sale for $2
Nintendo is running one of its routine sales right now that offers various discounts on a number of different Nintendo Switch games, and one of those games just happens to be a chart-topper from 2018. In addition to being one of the best-reviewed Switch games from that year, it's also a game which won a number of rewards for its style and design. That game is Inside, an eerie, moody platformer, and if you haven't played it before or just want to try it out on a more mobile platform, you can pick it up right now for just $2.
