Pictures: Check Out This Hotel Like Home In Kansas City
This home on Ward Parkway in Kansas City looks more like a small boutique hotel than a single-family home. Keep reading to learn more about the home, what Reece Nichols Real Estate is currently listing it for, and see some spectacular photos of the property. The home at 5550 Ward...
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
lawrencekstimes.com
Third annual Kicks 4 Kids shoe drive set for next weekend; organizers accepting donations
Kicks 4 Kids is back again for the third consecutive summer to provide free shoes to young people in the Lawrence community. The shoe drive was started in 2020 by Ja’Darius “JD” Woods and Anthony Harvey Jr., who both graduated from Lawrence High School in 2016 and wanted to find ways to give back to their community. In addition to Kicks 4 Kids, the duo host Coats 4 Kids in the winter.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
Topeka Zoo gets ready for its winter light display
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even though it’s the middle of summer, the Topeka Zoo is already thinking about winter. Organizers are taking advantage of the nice weather by getting started with setting up for their annual zoo lights display. The zoo starts planning in January, taking the whole year to prepare. They’ve been at work nonstop […]
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
thepitchkc.com
Melissa Etheridge celebrates her Kansas roots with a return to Liberty Hall
Melissa Etheridge’s music should require no introduction for folks in this region. The Leavenworth native’s music has been ringing out of stereos for nearly four decades now, with her 1993 breakout album, Yes I Am, a seminal rock ‘n’ roll touchstone and a potent statement of queerness and feminism.
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
LJWORLD
PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape
A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
Overland Park family escapes overnight fire
The Overland Park Fire Department says careless discard of smoking materials may be to blame for an overnight fire.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
Former music director files lawsuit against KU alleging she was underpaid
A former orchestral director at the University of Kansas has filed a lawsuit against the university for gender-based pay disparity.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
