A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO