Lawrence, KS

Third annual Kicks 4 Kids shoe drive set for next weekend; organizers accepting donations

Kicks 4 Kids is back again for the third consecutive summer to provide free shoes to young people in the Lawrence community. The shoe drive was started in 2020 by Ja’Darius “JD” Woods and Anthony Harvey Jr., who both graduated from Lawrence High School in 2016 and wanted to find ways to give back to their community. In addition to Kicks 4 Kids, the duo host Coats 4 Kids in the winter.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo gets ready for its winter light display

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even though it’s the middle of summer, the Topeka Zoo is already thinking about winter. Organizers are taking advantage of the nice weather by getting started with setting up for their annual zoo lights display. The zoo starts planning in January, taking the whole year to prepare. They’ve been at work nonstop […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape

A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
LAWRENCE, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision

BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE

