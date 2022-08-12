ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 419 answer and hint: Friday, August 12

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Pte_0hEROreS00
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

I've prepared a fresh hint for today's Wordle if you want it, I've got all the tips you could ever hope to read, and if you would just like to see the answer for the August 12 (419) puzzle in bold text you'll find that just a short scroll away.

I've found during my Wordling that easy words can make for awkward puzzles, because there's not much that helps them to stand out from a dozen or more reasonable alternatives (not that Wordle answers are always reasonable, mind you). I never thought I'd say this, but give me an X or a Z over more common letters any day.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Friday, August 12

Today's solution is unhelpfully found everywhere and on everything. Sometimes it's found as tags on personal belongings, sometimes it's wrapped around a can so we know what the contents are without opening it, sometimes we even metaphorically apply these things to ourselves or others—often with limited success. One of today's consonants is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfECo_0hEROreS00
(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 419 answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the August 12 (419) Wordle is LABEL.

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • August 11: GLEAN
  • August 10: CLING
  • August 9: PATTY
  • August 8: UNFIT
  • August 7: SMEAR
  • August 6: ALIEN
  • August 5: BUGGY
  • August 4: RHYME
  • August 3: YOUTH
  • August 2: COYLY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SdCQ_0hEROreS00

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She takes care of PC Gamer's daily Wordle (opens in new tab) column and has somehow managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games (opens in new tab). Much of her free time is spent writing about old, imported, and weird games for her terribly named site (opens in new tab), giving herself a headache trying to code another short text adventure in C64 BASIC, or saying "Wow, I forgot I had this!" whenever she stares at a bookcase stuffed with games.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Innovative deckbuilder Nadir paints a beautiful portrait of Hell

A stunning graphical style and memorable art draws you into Nadir's roguelike gameplay. It takes a lot for deckbuilding games to stand out nowadays, but Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder has absolutely caught my eye. A demo released late last week gives you a look into a vision of hell that I'm pretty excited to dive into. Something between a desaturated aesthetic and the heavy-lined pen of Mike Mignola's Hellboy, the art style also draws on the kind of tattoo designs a heavy metal Catholic biker might get. A skeletal statue with a sword fighting faceless horrors from beyond. That sort of thing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Prospective Starfield modders are organizing early to make a fan patch

This project follows in the footsteps of previous Gamebryo/Creation efforts. First spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a group of modders is already coalescing to create a Starfield Community Patch (opens in new tab) to address bugs in the game, even though we're still more than half a year out from the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG's planned release.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get every secret Spider-Man suit

Spider-Man suits are one of the most fun parts of the remastered game, letting you change your outfit while also getting all nostalgic about the web-swinging superhero's classic looks. There are a range of suits you can unlock throughout the game from the original Tobey Maguire movies, to Andrew Garfield, to the more recent Tom Holland ones.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Cosmic horror abounds in Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency

Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency speaks of wonderful horrors to my subconscious, delivering a demo level that smacks with the kind of cosmic horror dreamscape I'm always looking for. Creator TheNewGenghisKhan has laid out an enticing nightmare world that's threatening to give me the next hit of my drug of choice, and it seems like they're drawing from the same well of nightmare metal albums and cosmic horror that the original Doom games and later ilk (opens in new tab) draw from. I mean, let's be honest, just check out this (opens in new tab) weird spidery meat sack covered in mouths:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All Spider-Man spectrograph solutions

The Spider-Man spectrographs aren't quite as tough as their circuit puzzle (opens in new tab) cousins, but you'll still spend a fair bit of time in the remaster pondering them for the right solution. Some are definitely easier than others, but you can expect these line-based challenges to get harder as you work your way through the main story. Peter Parker wouldn't be much of a nerd if he couldn't match a few lines after all.
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

In Manhunter: New York, alien eyeballs conquered the Earth and it was your job to help them

We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad. From 2010 to 2014 Richard Cobbett (opens in new tab) wrote Crapshoot, a column about rolling the dice to bring random games back into the light. This week, adventure legends Sierra present a dark vision of one of the strangest alien invasions ever. And you thought your boss was a monster.
NEW YORK STATE
PC Gamer

Why Nuclear Throne is still the best roguelike around

In an instant, it all comes back. The immediate sense of danger. The strategy, the weapons, remembering to grab a grenade launcher for the 2-1 bonus round and remembering to avoid opening the gates in 3-2 and 5-2 to keep them safe for the eventual loop. I make it to the Throne at record pace, busting the generators to break into the secret second phase... and then I beef it. Melted. A promising run killed in an instant, doomed by one slip up.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Creating the worst party of heroes in Wildermyth

Wildermyth is a game about creating legends, heroes whose stories of bravery and valour are passed down through generations. But the thing about legends is the people behind them are often, for want of a better word, pricks. You only need look at history for countless examples of this. Richard the Lionheart? Utter shambles of a king. Christopher Columbus? So unbearably awful that his medieval contemporaries thought he was a jeb. Julius Caesar? Genuinely one of the most destructive human beings to have ever lived, and he bragged about it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PUBG picks up 80,000 extra players daily now that it's free

Battle Royale craze progenitor PUBG: Battlegrounds seems pretty happy with its free-to-play release, as parent company Krafton says it has picked up more than 80,000 new users per day since it went free in January. Revenue from PUBG is also up, with average revenue per user up "more than 20% [quarter over quarter]." This news comes courtesy of the company's revenue report for the first half of 2022.PUBG:...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world

MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy