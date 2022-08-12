Today's Wordle 419 answer and hint: Friday, August 12

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

I've prepared a fresh hint for today's Wordle if you want it, I've got all the tips you could ever hope to read, and if you would just like to see the answer for the August 12 (419) puzzle in bold text you'll find that just a short scroll away.

I've found during my Wordling that easy words can make for awkward puzzles, because there's not much that helps them to stand out from a dozen or more reasonable alternatives (not that Wordle answers are always reasonable, mind you). I never thought I'd say this, but give me an X or a Z over more common letters any day.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Friday, August 12

Today's solution is unhelpfully found everywhere and on everything. Sometimes it's found as tags on personal belongings, sometimes it's wrapped around a can so we know what the contents are without opening it, sometimes we even metaphorically apply these things to ourselves or others—often with limited success. One of today's consonants is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 419 answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the August 12 (419) Wordle is LABEL.

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 11: GLEAN

GLEAN August 10: CLING

CLING August 9: PATTY

PATTY August 8: UNFIT

UNFIT August 7: SMEAR

SMEAR August 6: ALIEN

ALIEN August 5: BUGGY

BUGGY August 4: RHYME

RHYME August 3: YOUTH

YOUTH August 2: COYLY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

