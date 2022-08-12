Read full article on original website
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
coolsandiegosights.com
Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!
Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil’ Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
RSF Rotary Foundation to hold 8th annual 'Taste of Rancho Santa Fe'
After two years of pause, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation and title sponsors Future Legends, Hoehn Family of Dealerships and Pacific Sotheby's International Realty will host the "Taste of Rancho Santa Fe."
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
Back-to-school haircuts, supplies given away for free
On Saturday, hair stylists and barbers with the California Barber and Beauty College gave away free haircuts to kids heading back to school.
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
kusi.com
Experience the Islands at the 8th annual ‘Island Vibes Music Festival’, Aug. 13th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re catchin’ the island vibes here in San Diego this weekend!. KUSI got a taste of Pacific Island Culture, from music to dance, and of course, food, with a sneak peek of this weekend’s “Island vibe music festival”. Event producer,...
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans on getting revenge
I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
parentherald.com
Carlsbad Teen Honored With National Award for Helping Others After Losing Dad to Cancer
While swimming in the freezing waters of Convict Lake in Mono County, California, two years after her dad died of cancer, Mia Humphrey, then 16 years old, kept thinking about an idea she and her family managed to come up with to help others heal from their grief. It was...
San Diego Channel
Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
thevistapress.com
What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections
We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
mommypoppins.com
San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California
Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival
The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
