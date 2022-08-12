ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!

Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil’ Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans on getting revenge

I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
CHULA VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections

We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival

The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE

