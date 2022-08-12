Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocity
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Kevin Harvick wins Federated 400 at Richmond Raceway
Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, came in first at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 14 after winning the previous weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin says team fully behind Kurt Busch’s work toward recovery
RICHMOND, Va. — Kurt Busch‘s absence from Cup Series races will stretch to four when Richmond Raceway’s 400-lap race gets the green flag Sunday afternoon. Ty Gibbs will sit in Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing once again as Busch’s recovery from what has been described as “concussion-like symptoms” continues. Busch was injured in a crash last month during qualifying for the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
Jerry Seinfeld performing at the Altria Theater in Richmond
"Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere," the release by Altria Theater said.
Three Notch’d Brewing Company celebrates grand opening of Richmond expansion
Three Notch'd Brewing Company is inviting the public to celebrate their expanded space in the Scott's Addition neighborhood at 2930 West Broad St. in Richmond this weekend.
Bistro 804 in Richmond’s West End
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook makes his way to Bistro 804, where embracing the Central Virginia area code provide just a small part of the neighborhood appeal. He stumbles upon a long-lost friend, makes a new friend, and finds a new favorite restaurant. I’ve been hearing friends and...
Video of gustnado in Midlothian is 'impressive sight'
"The gustnado is not something that you hear very often around here. These are associated with gust fronts. So it's kind of combination of the words gust and tornado."
1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond
A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members
Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
